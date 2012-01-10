* Steel federation sees stable demand from big end-clients
* Warns raw materials prices pose risk
* Says 2011 crude steel output rose 1 pct to 44.3 mln T
FRANKFURT, Jan 10 Germany's crude steel
output will probably remain almost flat this year as the euro
zone debt crisis starts to affect the economy of Europe's
largest steelmaker, and the risk of rising raw material prices
weighs, a German industry body said.
The German Steel Federation said crude steel production last
year rose 1 percent to 44.3 million tonnes, affected by a
summer dip in demand that deepened into a second-half slump that
forced capacity cuts in steel mills.
"We expect crude steel production in 2012 at around 44
million tonnes. The production will substantially remain
stable," Federation President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said on
Tuesday in a statement.
He said demand would be supported by major end-clients, such
as the automotive and engineering sectors, and that the
construction segment was expected to grow further this year.
But he warned that raw material costs pose a downside risk
despite recent slight price reductions for iron ore and coking
coal, key inputs in steel-making.
Germany's biggest steelmaker, ThyssenKrupp, and
other European steel companies have announced some production
cuts in the face of weaker demand, and more furnaces are likely
to be idled in coming months.
Some producers in the region have announced restarts and
even an expansion, but curtailments are widely seen as likely to
dominate as customers prefer to run down their inventories in an
uncertain economic environment.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by Jane Baird)