FRANKFURT Aug 9 The German Steel Federation said on Thursday it does not expect a further decline in new orders for flat steel products after a 12 percent slide in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of this year.

But it said a sustainable recovery in the steel sector requires governments to create a climate of confidence that euro zone sovereign debt crisis can be resolved.

It said the year-on-year decline in new orders for flat steel products was 1 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)