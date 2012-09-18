FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Germany's steel industry association cut its forecast for 2012 crude steel output in the country as the euro zone debt crisis hurt demand for steel products.

It said on Tuesday it now saw steel output falling 4 percent to about 42.5 million tonnes, compared with a previous forecast for 44.0 million tonnes.