FRANKFURT Feb 28 Germany's Federal Cartel Office searched the offices of ThyssenKrupp's Steel Europe unit in Duisburg, the industrial company said on Thursday.

"According to the search warrant, the matter involves alleged anticompetitive agreements between market participants relating to specific steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany," ThyssenKrupp said in a statement.

The company said it would actively support authorities with the investigation and would take "rigorous action" if allegations are substantiated. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)