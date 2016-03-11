BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

2015 financial report due.

COMMERZBANK

2015 financial report due.

DEUTSCHE BANK

2015 financial report due.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The telephone company is considering options for its infrastructure assets, including its mobile-phone towers, potentially following in the footsteps of European rivals as telephone companies seek ways to raise cash, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE

Annual press conference of unit Porsche AG due.

Separately, the departure of its U.S. boss is a blow to VW's attempts to revive sales after its emissions test cheating scandal, but should not disrupt its efforts to strike a deal with U.S. regulators, analysts and sources told Reuters.

In addition, VW's MAN SE unit said it expects higher operating earnings in 2016.

METRO

A spokesman said the retailer will invest in its Real out-of-town hypermarkets and that there are parties interested in the Real stores. He declined comment on rumours that Metro was aiming to sell Real.

SAF HOLLAND

The company said its sales grew 10.5 percent to 1.061 billion in 2015.

SCHALTBAU HOLDING

The company kept its dividend stable and forecast higher earnings for 2016.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

AXEL SPRINGER - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices in February fell 0.2 percent year-on-year and rose 0.4 percent month-on-month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary estimates.

German February wholesale prices down 0.5 pct m/m, down 1.9 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

