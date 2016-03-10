FRANKFURT, March 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0747 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.

TRADE BALANCE

German exports dropped for the second consecutive month in January while imports jumped more than expected, data showed on Thursday, in a sign that weak foreign demand held back growth in Europe's biggest economy at the start of 2016.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated up 0.7 pct

Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Borse AG for $1.1 billion.

K+S

Indicated down 3.2 pct

Salt and fertiliser supplier K+S warned of a significant drop in operating profit this year, citing lower potash prices and output restrictions at its German mines due to stricter regulation of waste water discharge.

LINDE

Indicated down 0.1 pct

Linde, the world's biggest industrial gases company by sales, said operating profit could decline by as much as 3 percent this year amid a difficult market environment for gases and as the low oil price continues to weigh on its plant construction business.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated up 1.0 pct, RWE indicated down 1.3 pct

Britain's competition watchdog wants to impose an energy price cap for 4 million households on pre-payment meters, a document seen by Reuters showed, a watering down of previous proposals. The Competition Markets Authority (CMA) proposals on Thursday are the provisional outcome of an investigation into whether the country's largest energy suppliers, also known as the "Big Six", have distorted competition in the energy market. The inquiry, which was launched in June 2014, is intended to clear up once and for all whether SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy were abusing their control of the market.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 0.6 pct

Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive is stepping down nearly six months after the German automaker admitted to installing software to allow 580,000 diesel U.S. vehicles to emit excess emissions, the company said on Wednesday.

DMG MORI

Indicated down 0.3 pct

Q4 results due.

FRAPORT

Indicated down 0.1 pct

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic rose 3.8 pct in Feb.

GEA GROUP

Indicated down 0.1 pct

Annual report due. The food processing equipment maker published preliminary results on Feb. 4, with quarterly core profit beating consensus.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated up 2.0 pct

German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its total dividend to 4.75 euros per share for 2015 from 4.25 euros, after net profit surpassed the billion-euro mark for the first time.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated up 2.8 pct

German fashion house Hugo Boss is taking a range of steps to try to revive its fortunes, including reviewing costs and the further expansion of its own stores, after its chief executive stepped down last month following a profit warning.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

LEG's 2015 FFO 1 rose 25.9 pct to 206 mln eur.

RTL

No indication available

European broadcaster RTL Group reported broadly in-line 2015 earnings, helped by growth in advertising revenue in its most important market Germany and favourable exchange rates.

EVOTEC

Indicated up 3.4 pct

Evotec said it had achieved a milestone in collaboration with Padlock Therapeutics.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Annual report due. The company already published preliminary results on Feb. 25, with operating income before depreciation and amortisation up 20 percent, beating expectations.

WIRECARD

Indicated up 1.5 pct

Wirecard said it had won Goodgame Studios as a client.

GRAMMER

Indicated up 0.1 pct

Grammer said it signed an agreement with China's Shaanxi Automobile Group to establish a joint venture for truck seats.

SCHALTBAU

Indicated up 0.5 pct

Full Q4 results due. The company published preliminary results on Jan. 19.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Investec raises to "hold" from "sell"; S&P Capital raises to "hold" from "sell"

RWE - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January trade balance 18.9 bln eur vs 18.8 bln, with exports -0.5 pct m/m seasonally adjusted, imports +1.2 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

