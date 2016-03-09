BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Deutsche Post said it expected to increase operating earnings by at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) this year, despite not being able to rely on a strong tailwind from the global economy.

An experimental package delivery service Amazon is testing in Munich is challenging Deutsche Post's DHL, the Handelsblatt daily reports.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's biggest utility posted a record loss of 7 billion euros in 2015, hurt by 8.8 billion euros in writedowns on loss-making power plants that will be listed separately later this year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3 percent lower higher

The U.S. Justice Department sent German automaker Volkswagen a subpoena under a bank fraud law in its diesel emissions probe, a person briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

Separately, California may allow partially-repaired Volkswagen diesel cars implicated in the company's emissions scandal to continue operating on its roads because a full fix may not be possible, the state's air regulator said at a legislative hearing.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The company already published preliminary figures on Feb. 2, saying its 2015 EBIT margin narrowed to 2.6 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)