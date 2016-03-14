FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 14 - The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
Deutsche Bank
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The lender has raised fixed salaries to partially compensate
a 17 percent fall in bonus payments, Chief Executive John Cryan
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Cryan reiterated he would
not rule out a capital increase for Deutsche Bank although he
said the lender is able to fulfil capital requirements through
other means.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
French investigators on Sunday recommended tougher medical
checks for pilots after uncovering fresh evidence of unreported
concerns over the mental state of a German pilot who crashed his
Germanwings jet into the Alps last year, killing all 150 people
on board.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
A former employee of Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary is suing
the company for damages, claiming he was unlawfully fired after
flagging internally what he alleged was illegal deletion of
data, a group of German media outlets said on Sunday.
BERTELSMANN
The European media company Bertelsmann is looking for more
acquisitions for its music business, BMG head Hartwig Masuch
tells Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
WINDELN.DE
Up 2 percent in Frankfurt early trading
The online retailer aims to grow over the next few years to
become the leading ecommerce retailer for young families in
Europe, co-founder and management board member Alexander Brand
told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.74 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.76 pct.
Time: 7.26 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
