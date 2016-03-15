BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.3 percent lower
RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher
EnBW up 3.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Power firms go to Germany's highest court to make their case
for 19 billion euros ($21 billion) in damages for the forced
shutdown of their nuclear plants in a case that pits the
country's struggling energy industry against the government.
First day of two-day hearing. To start at 0900 GMT.
BASF
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
BASF and Dutch company Avantium are to form JV for
production and marketing of furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), as
well as marketing of polyethylenefuranoate (PEF), they said on
Tuesday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender expects its new IT platform "Group Finance
Architecture" to trim costs by a double-digit million euro
amount annually starting next year, CFO Stephan Engels told the
Boersen Zeitung newspaper.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The telecoms group priced a 3-part 4.5 billion euro bond and
said the order book was four times oversubscribed.
Separately, union Verdi has called on workers in customer
service centres in Stuttgart and Heilbronn to strike as it
pressures management in pay talks. More strikes will follow, the
union said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Almost 300 institutional investors in Volkswagen have filed
a multi-billion euro suit against the carmaker for what they see
as breaches of its capital markets duty in the emissions
scandal, the law firm representing them said.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated unchanged
Annual report due. The broadcaster already published
preliminary results on Feb. 25, with full-year recurring EBITDA
from continuing operations rising 9 percent.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The staffing company plans to pay a dividend of 3.53 euros
per share. It already published preliminary results and 2016
forecasts on Feb. 11.
SCHAEFFLER
No indication available
The automotive supplier said it would pay a special dividend
of 0.15 euros per share in addition to its dividend of 0.35
euros per share for 2015.
SIXT
Indicated 4.7 percent higher
Net profit rose by 16.5 percent to 128 million euros in 2015
with the dividend payout ratio rising to 63 percent from 53
percent prior year.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Q4 results due.
ZEAL NETWORK SE
No indication available
The company reported preliminary 2015 net profit of 1.3
million euros, down from 5.3 million a year earlier and
reiterated its dividend policy of paying at least 2.80 euros per
share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - Goldman Sachs raises to "neutral"
from "sell", removes from Pan-Europe Sell List
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei closes -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2
pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould)