BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse said it had reached a merger agreement with
the London Stock Exchange and saw potential cost savings
of 450 million euros ($499 million) per year for the combined
company.
Ann-Kristin Achleitner is due to be elected to the German
stock exchange operator's supervisory board on May 11,
Handelsblatt reported, without citing the source of the
information.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher
European new car sales jumped 14 percent in February,
industry data showed on Wednesday, helped by an extra selling
day, even allowing Volkswagen's core brand to swing back to
growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Annual press conference due. The carmaker published
preliminary results on March 9.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent
The carmaker's human resources chief has described a 5
percent wage claim by union IG Metall as "completely excessive",
newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Public sector union Ver.di said it will call on hundreds of
workers at the telephone company's sites in Baden-Wuerttemberg
to walk off their shifts on Wednesday in protest for more pay.
LINDE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The industrial gases group said it will purchase 26,047 own
shares under a 2012 buyback agreement.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The reinsurer will buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own
shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return capital
to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance
market where prices are under pressure.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
U.S. law firm Hausfeld said it will pursue claims of
European customers harmed by the carmaker's emissions scandal,
adding to VW's mounting legal challenges.
The carmaker's modification of about 2.5 million diesel cars
in Germany is being delayed by at least six weeks, Bild reported
on Wednesday.
BILFINGER
Indicated 4.9 percent lower
The engineering services group scrapped its dividend for
2015 and said it was still at the beginning of a major
transformation that would occupy it for some time yet.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 4.4 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals distributor said on Wednesday
it expected further growth this year but warned that a downturn
in the oil and gas business in North America would limit the
increase.
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The ticketing company said it had entered into a joint
venture with Nordisk Film, owned by Danish media company Egmont,
to create a leading Scandinavian ticketing operator.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The airport operator said it was cautious on passenger
growth at its Frankfurt and Antalya airports in 2016 after
attacks on tourist destinations dampened demand for travel to
places such as Turkey this year.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The forklift truck maker said it would propose a 1:3 stock
split to its annual shareholders' meeting on May 24.
BECHTLE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The company published preliminary
figures on Feb. 4.
SILTRONIC
No indication available
The group said it was slightly optimistic that demand would
pick up again in the second quarter, after flat sales in the
first quarter, as it published full 2015 results.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Down 14 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Stratec adjusted its 2016 sales forecast and said it would
not reach its medium-term guidance due to weak business in
China.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The fashion house forecast 2015/16 revenues of 890-920
million euros as it published full first-quarter financial
results.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)