The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year, with fresh projections showing policymakers expected two quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in December.

ALLIANZ

Sabrina Callin, managing director and head of equity product management at Pacific Investment Management Co, has decided to retire from the firm in the second quarter, Pimco said.

BMW

Analyst conference due. The carmaker published its annual report on Wednesday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

HeidelbergCement hiked its dividend for 2015 by 73 percent after increasing its net profit by two thirds, and said it expected to close its 6.7 billion-euro ($7.5 billion) takeover of Italcementi in the course of the year.

LUFTHANSA

The airline group restored dividend payments after operating profit jumped 55 percent in 2015 thanks to low fuel prices and a busy year for travel demand, it said on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Australia's new A$50 billion ($38 billion) submarine fleet should be built entirely within Australia, ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit said on Thursday, making the German firm the first bidder to publicly endorse domestic construction as the best option.

AIRBUS

Air France-KLM no longer has firm orders, nor options for Airbus A380s, a spokeswoman for the Franco-Dutch airline said on Wednesday, confirming a Nikkei report.

DUERR

Annual report due. The industrial systems supplier reported preliminary results on Feb. 25 and forecast lower revenue for this year.

EVONIK

Industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc is in advanced talks to sell its performance materials operations to Evonik, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

KION

German forklift truck maker said on Thursday it expected its underlying operating profit to rise by as much as 11 percent this year thanks to efficiency gains.

KRONES

The group reported its pretax profit rose 16 percent last year and forecast a stable pretax margin of 7 percent this year.

LANXESS

The world's largest synthetic-rubber maker on Thursday reported slightly better-than expected fourth-quarter core earnings helped by cost cuts and lower petrochemical raw material prices.

RHEINMETALL

Annual report due. The defence group published preliminary results on Feb. 26.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

The German real estate company placed 5 million treasury shares at 11.65 euros apiece, a 3.6 percent discount, raising around 58 million euros.

WACKER CHEMIE

The specialty chemicals maker beat market expectations with a dividend proposal of 2.00 euros a share for 2015, adding on Thursday that sales would rise slightly in the current year.

UNITED INTERNET

The Internet service provider reported slightly better-than-expected 2015 core profit on Wednesday as its customer base continued to grow. The 2016 outlook for EBITDA of around 850 million euros was below consensus for 872 million.

DEUTZ

The company reported a drop in 2015 net profit to 3.5 million euros from 19.5 million a year earlier and said it expected market conditions to remain challenging.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The group reported 2015 operating income that more than tripled to 155.3 million euros and affirmed its 2016 guidance.

Separately, it said on Wednesday it planned to pay a stock dividend.

TAKKT

The group hiked its dividend to 0.50 euros from 0.32 euros per share and forecast a positive performance this year.

VOSSLOH

The company reported a rise in 2015 EBIT of 45.1 million euros from 18.8 million, with an EBIT margin of 3.8 percent and forecast a margin improvement to 4.0-4.5 pct this year.

