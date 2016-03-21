FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed producer, has
approached Bayer to express interest in its crop science unit,
including a potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter. Bayer currently
has no plans to actively pursue a sale of its crop science
division, the sources added.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Some London Stock Exchange Group shareholders are seeking
more money in the exchange's planned tie-up with Deutsche Boerse
and questioning whether it could be derailed by anti-trust
concerns, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1 percent lower
Volkswagen's VW brand chief and its head of procurement were
told in an internal meeting on Aug. 24, 2015 that the German
carmaker could face potential penalties of more than $20 billion
for the use of illegal software in its vehicles, weekly Der
Spiegel reported on Friday.
Separately, offers by U.S. union United Auto Workers to help
VW in its talks with the EPA, have gone unanswered, UAW
secretary-treasurer Gary Casteel told Welt am Sonntag.
Also, Lower Saxony Premier Stephan Weil reiterated that he
sees "no reason" to consider a change in management at VW,
according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus
Group's defence electronics business for 1.1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on
Friday.
RTL
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The broadcaster is buying online advertising company
Smartclip for almost 47 million euros, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported, saying a deal would be announced on Monday.
TALANX
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer raised its 2016 net profit aim to around 750
million euros after beating its own 2015 targets and lifting its
dividend to 1.30 euros a shares.
NORDEX
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Full 2015 results. The wind turbine maker reported
preliminary results on Feb. 26, posting earnings before interest
and tax of 126 million euros.
XING
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German online professional network is keeping a
strategically high cash reserve - which stood at 78 million
euros at end-2015 - to support its growth plans via
acquisitions, CFO Ingo Chu told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview
published Saturday.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 3.9 percent higher
The cable company doubled its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA
to 52 million euros after consolidating Primacom and Pepcom.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company agreed to pay Deutsche Bahn a medium
double-digit million euro sum to settle damages claims after
Germany's anti-trust regulator closed its investigation into
price-fixing by rail supplier, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
ENBW
Up 3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
2015 results due.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 21:
DAX
IN: PROSIEBENSAT.1
OUT: K+S
MDAX
IN: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
, K+S
OUT: KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER,
PROSIEBENSAT.1
TECDAX
IN: SLM SOLUTIONS, SUESS MICROTEC
OUT: QSC, LPKF
SDAX
IN: WASHTEC, WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
, HAPAG LLOYD, KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER
OUT: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT, MLP, SIXT
LEASING, HORNBACH BAUMARKT, SCHALTBAU
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PORSCHE SE - Exane BNP Paribas raises the stock
to "outperform" from "neutral", lifts target price to 58 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
The finance ministry said on Monday that the German economy
started 2016 in good shape thanks to industrial output gaining
traction and domestic demand providing support as consumers in
Europe's largest economy benefit from a stable labour market.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8877 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)