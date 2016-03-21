FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed producer, has approached Bayer to express interest in its crop science unit, including a potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Bayer currently has no plans to actively pursue a sale of its crop science division, the sources added.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Some London Stock Exchange Group shareholders are seeking more money in the exchange's planned tie-up with Deutsche Boerse and questioning whether it could be derailed by anti-trust concerns, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent lower

Volkswagen's VW brand chief and its head of procurement were told in an internal meeting on Aug. 24, 2015 that the German carmaker could face potential penalties of more than $20 billion for the use of illegal software in its vehicles, weekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Separately, offers by U.S. union United Auto Workers to help VW in its talks with the EPA, have gone unanswered, UAW secretary-treasurer Gary Casteel told Welt am Sonntag.

Also, Lower Saxony Premier Stephan Weil reiterated that he sees "no reason" to consider a change in management at VW, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

AIRBUS

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus Group's defence electronics business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on Friday.

RTL

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The broadcaster is buying online advertising company Smartclip for almost 47 million euros, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, saying a deal would be announced on Monday.

TALANX

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer raised its 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million euros after beating its own 2015 targets and lifting its dividend to 1.30 euros a shares.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Full 2015 results. The wind turbine maker reported preliminary results on Feb. 26, posting earnings before interest and tax of 126 million euros.

XING

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German online professional network is keeping a strategically high cash reserve - which stood at 78 million euros at end-2015 - to support its growth plans via acquisitions, CFO Ingo Chu told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published Saturday.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

The cable company doubled its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to 52 million euros after consolidating Primacom and Pepcom.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company agreed to pay Deutsche Bahn a medium double-digit million euro sum to settle damages claims after Germany's anti-trust regulator closed its investigation into price-fixing by rail supplier, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

ENBW

Up 3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

2015 results due.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 21:

DAX

IN: PROSIEBENSAT.1

OUT: K+S

MDAX

IN: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT , K+S

OUT: KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1

TECDAX

IN: SLM SOLUTIONS, SUESS MICROTEC

OUT: QSC, LPKF

SDAX

IN: WASHTEC, WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE , HAPAG LLOYD, KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER

OUT: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT, MLP, SIXT LEASING, HORNBACH BAUMARKT, SCHALTBAU

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PORSCHE SE - Exane BNP Paribas raises the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", lifts target price to 58 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

The finance ministry said on Monday that the German economy started 2016 in good shape thanks to industrial output gaining traction and domestic demand providing support as consumers in Europe's largest economy benefit from a stable labour market.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)