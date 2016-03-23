FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1 percent lower

Rival Nike reported quarterly revenue and future orders short of analyst expectations.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Shares indicated 0.2 pct higher

Labour union Verdi said it expected 600 workers with technical positions at Deutsche Telekom to be on strike on Wednesday as a third round of wage talks continues.

VOLKSWAGEN

Shares indicated 0.4 pct lower

Kentucky sued Volkswagen AG and its luxury units on Tuesday claiming the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scheme violated the state's Consumer Protection Act.

CTS EVENTIM

No indication available

Q4 results due. Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are seen up 18 percent at 77 million euros ($86 million). Poll:

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Shares indicated 1 pct higher

The real estate company said it expects stable revenue and EBIT in 2016 after reporting full-year results.

JUNGHEINRICH

Shares indicated 0.5 pct higher

Full Q4 results due. The forklift truck maker reported preliminary results on March 3 and said order intake at the start of 2016 was good.

LEONI

Shares indicated 0.6 pct lower

Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary results on Feb. 22 and cut its sales forecast for the third time in five months.

NORMA

No indication available

The automotive supplier proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share and said it expected sales to rise 2-5 pct this year.

STADA

Shares indicated 1.2 pct lower

The generic drugmaker confirmed its outlook for a slight gain in adjusted 2016 profit despite a subdued first quarter.

ZALANDO

Shares indicated 0.1 pct higher

Zalando said Anders Holch Povlsen's stake in the company had grown to 10.05 percent from 9.43 percent.

FREENET

Shares indicated 0.8 pct higher

The telecoms group published final 2015 results, affirming figures posted on March 3.

PFEIFFER

Shares indicated 0.7 pct higher

The vacuum pump maker said it expected a noticeable improvement in sales and operating profit this year.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Shares indicated xx pct lower/higher

The offer period for Diebold's $1.8 billion bid ended at midnight. Diebold said on Tuesday that 48.4 percent of shares had been tendered ahead of the deadline, still short of the 67 percent it needs.

BIOTEST

Shares indicated 1.9 pct higher

Annual report due. The company reported preliminary results on Feb. 11.

CEWE

Shares indicated 0.6 pct higher

The photofinisher, which reported preliminary results on March 16, expects EBIT to be in a corridor of 38 million to 44 million euros in 2016.

HAPAG LLOYD

No indication available

Annual report due. The container shipper reported preliminary results on Feb. 23, swinging to a full-year operating profit.

KLOECKNER & CO

Shares indicated unchanged

The new major shareholder in the group, Friedhelm Loh, is seeking two seats on the supervisory board for himself and an associate, Rheinische Post reported.

SGL GROUP

Shares indicated 0.1 pct higher

The carbon specialist warned operating income would see a marked decline this year, hurt by lower prices at its graphite electrode business.

ZOOPLUS

Shares indicated 1.1 pct higher

The company said it expected 2016 EBT of 14-18 million eur as it reported 2015 results.

SENVION

Shares due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

NORDEX - Socgen lowers to "Hold" from "Buy", cuts target price to 27 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

