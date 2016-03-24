BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Two sources told Reuters that Volkswagen was not expected to
unveil an agreement Thursday with U.S. regulators at a federal
court hearing in California on how to address excess emissions
in 580,000 diesel vehicles.
German news agency DPA said VW's lawyer Robert Giuffra had
asked a judge to extend its deadline in a dispute over
electronic data by 14 days.
Separately, a spokesman for VW said the carmaker will recall
177,000 Passat cars built in 2014 and 2015 due to a technical
glitch that could cause engines outage.
German paper Bild, citing financial sources, reported that
plans by Volkswagen to issue a bond by late June have met with
lukewarm investor interest amid the emissions scandal, German
paper Bild reported on Wednesday.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Annual report due. The automotive supplier already published
preliminary results on March 3 and raised its dividend.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines will cancel their flights to
Brussels until the end of Monday, March 28, a spokesman said
late-Wednesday.
Including previous cancellations, 156 flights from Frankfurt
and Munich to Brussels were affected and 12,300 passengers. From
Thursday, Lufthansa will start a daily bus shuttle between
Frankfurt and Brussels.
Also, Lufthansa and its two main unions said they would
work together to improve flight safety, a year to the day after
last year's Germanwings crash.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Analyst conference due. The company published its financial
results and held a news conference on Wednesday.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The real estate group published its annual report.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q4 results due.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Drillisch reported a 24 percent rise in 2015 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 105.6
million euros.
Separately, it said Chief Executive Paschalis Choulidis
would step down for personal reasons.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company agreed to buy Hungary's Diatron MI Plc, a maker
of hematology applications, from private equity firm The
Riverside Company and said the acquisition would be earnings
accretive this year.
XING
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Annual report due. The business social network operator
reported preliminary results on Feb. 22.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated 2 percent higher
The property group reported a rise in 2015 operating
earnings.
FERRATUM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The group proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros per share for
2015.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The printing press maker said it would pay no dividend for
2015, saying its annual net profits had not offset retained
losses.
STEILMANN SE
No indication available
The German apparel company said late on Wednesday it would
file for insolvency.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS cuts to "neutral" from
"buy", raises target price to 76 euros from 72 euros
RWE - RBC raises to "sector perform" from
"underperform", lifts target price to 12 euros
FRAPORT - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from
"outperform", cuts target price to 55 euros from 65 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Morale among German consumers dipped going into April, as
shoppers felt less upbeat about the future of Europe's largest
economy, a survey showed on Thursday.
German February import prices -0.6 pct m/m, -5.7 pct y/y.
Real wages in Germany rose 2.4 percent last year compared to
2014, the strongest increase since 2008, the Statistics Office
said on Thursday, in a boost to private consumption which has
become the main driver of growth in Europe's biggest economy.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)