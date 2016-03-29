FRANKFURT, March 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

BMW will get five more months to acquire Takata air bag replacement parts for a massive recall because tests showed some of the substitute inflators may also be defective, the U.S. auto safety agency said late on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Culture change at Deutsche Bank will take time, board member Karl von Rohr told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that recent departures of senior figures involved in corporate governance at the bank did not signal a desire to wipe the slate clean.

Separately, a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday rejected an effort by 14 of the world's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, to throw out a private lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Amazon is preparing to launch a two-hour delivery service in Berlin, Welt reported on Saturday. Until now, Amazon has mostly used Deutsche Post's DHL parcel service for deliveries in Germany, and its move to build up its own delivery capabilities is seen as a threat to DHL's business.

Separately, majority Kuehne + Nagel shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne told Welt am Sonntag the Swiss company would not be interested in buying Deutsche Post's freight-forwarding operations.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Lufthansa Technik could cut more than 2,000 jobs at its overhaul, development and logistics centre in Hamburg, Spiegel reported. The magazine cited a spokesman as confirming the plan to axe the positions if deep cost cuts were not agreed by the end of March. Lufthansa Technik employs about 6,600 people in Hamburg, according to its 2015 annual report.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

RWE plans to cut another 2,000 jobs by the end of 2018, human relations chief Uwe Tigges told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday. RWE told Reuters the cuts were part of an ongoing programme already announced.

SAP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Annual report due. The software maker published preliminary results and lifted its 2017 sales goal in January.

SAP extended the contracts of its top executive team until 2021, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, in a move that dispels doubts about the future tenure of Chief Executive Bill McDermott.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 5,600 electric e-Golf cars in the United States to address a battery problem that can cause stalling, the company said Monday.

Separately, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported over the weekend that prosecutors had launched a probe to determine whether Volkswagen cheated on its emissions tests for its latest engine model, the 1.6-liter EA 288 engine.

Also, German news agency DPA said Volkswagen could scrap its dividend due to the emissions scandal, citing an unidentified supervisory board member.

SLM SOLUTIONS

No indication available

The 3D printer maker reported it swung to a full-year net profit of 2.2 million euros in 2015, from a year-earlier loss of 5.1 million.

UNITED INTERNET, TELE COLUMBUS

United Internet indicated 0.6 percent higher

Tele Columbus indicated 0.9 percent higher

United Internet has no intention of acquiring more voting rights in Tele Columbus after raising its stake to 25 percent, or of influencing board appointment, Tele Columbus said late on Thursday, citing a notification from United Internet.

HAPAG-LLOYD

No indication available

Major shareholder Klaus Michael Kuehne told Welt am Sonntag the shipping company was too small to thrive alone and could seek a partner in Asia. He added that such takeover candidates as there were in the industry tended to be distressed.

STEILMANN

Up 10 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Steilmann said its insolvency administrator had started taking measures to stabilise the fashion group's businesses and would shortly hold talks with customers and suppliers.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

