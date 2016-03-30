FRANKFURT, March 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0600 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
U.S. FED
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S.
central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise
interest rates, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who
have suggested another move may be just around the corner.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Paramount Services Holdings, the investment fund of the
Qatari royal family, issued a statement on Wednesday in support
of Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 2 percent higher
Annual report due. The property lender reported preliminary
results on Feb. 25 and proposed a dividend 1.65 euros a share
for 2015.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The real estate group said it expected its funds from
operations to nearly double to 115 million euros ($130 million)
this year, after the acquisition of DO Deutsche Office.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Annual report due. The software company published
preliminary results on March 2 and said it expected its pretax
profit to rise to 35 million euros this year.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Qiagen said it would offer around 686 million Danish crowns
($104 million) to buy Denmark's Exiqon A/S to expand
its leadership position in Sample to Insight solutions for RNA
analysis.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Germany's largest solar group on Wednesday surprised markets
by proposing a dividend for 2015, the first in three years,
after strong demand in foreign markets and cost cuts helped it
back to profit faster than expected.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 1 percent higher
The company published its annual report, showing its net
profit dropped to around 200,000 euros from 4.6 million a year
earlier.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The automotive supplier said it expected its adusted
operating profit to rise to 160-170 million euros this year and
proposed a stable dividend for 2015.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The automotive supplier reported its 2015 net profit dropped
to 23.8 million euros from 33.6 million a year earlier.
HHLA
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The port logistics group proposed a 13.5 percent rise in its
annual dividend to 0.59 euros per share.
SCOUT24
No indication available
The company forecast double-digit revenue growth and a
disproportionate rise in earnings this year.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The real estate group reported a 22 percent rise in 2015
funds from operations to 64 million euros.
Separate, it said it bought a centrally located office
property in Leipzig for around 57 million euros.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF APRIL 1:
MDAX
OUT: WINCOR NIXDORF
IN: WINCOR NIXDORF (tendered shares)
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTZ - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts
its target price to 4.7 euros from 3.5 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+1.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German preliminary March inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI
seen +0.6 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.6 pct m/m, -0.1
pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 6.5978 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
