BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.6 pct lower
Daimler indicated 0.7 pct lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 pct lower
Amazon is in talks with a consortium of German carmakers
about taking a stake in high-definition digital mapping company
HERE, two auto industry sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
Separately, Volkswagen will recall 3,877 Vento sedan cars in
India after tests by Automotive Research Association of India
(ARAI) found that the emission of carbon monoxide was sometimes
exceeding the threshold limits.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Officials of the U.S. Department of Justice have asked
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan for details of their dealings
with Malaysia's 1MDB, as global investigations into the troubled
state fund widen, banking sources said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The company said its share buyback programme will start with
a first tranche with a maximum purchasing price of 100 million
euros ($114 million) to be carried out between April 1 and May
10 at the latest.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
Compliance Chief Thomas Kremer has dismissed accusations
from German prosecutors that he neglected compliance duties in
his previous role at industrial group ThyssenKrupp.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.5 pct higher
Tata Steel is planning to take a stake in
Thyssenkrupp's European steel unit, Rheinische Post reported,
citing government sources in Berlin. Talks a at an advanced
stage, the paper added.
OSRAM
Indicated 2.3 percent lower in Frankfurt trade
Osram was no longer one of Apple's top 200
suppliers in 2015, according to a list published by the Silicon
Valley phone and computer maker.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Net profit rose 7.1 percent last year to 38.6 million euros,
the company said in its annual report.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 2.2 pct lower
The company proposed to raise the dividend for 2015 to 0.18
euros per voting share.
BEATE UHSE
Indicated 1.7 pct lower
Annual sales may decline further this year after plunging 10
percent to 129 million euros in 2015, before bouncing back to
grow as much as 3 percent in 2017, the company said on Thursday.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1 pct higher
The company said its shares will delist from the Frankfurt
stock exchange after the close of trading on Friday.
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - HSBC lowers to "reduce" from "hold"
OSRAM - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -3.6 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks
-0.2 pct at 0623 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen
unchanged at 50.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
