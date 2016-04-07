FRANKFURT, April 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Alexander Vollert, head of the property and casualty division at the insurer's German division, is leaving to head the German unit of French rival Axa, the companies said on Wednesday.

Annual press conference of oil & gas unit Wintershall due.

The network regulator has requested information from Deutsche Post on its advertising partnership deals, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, although no formal probe has yet been opened.

The German industrial group has won an order worth more than $800 million to supply a gas-fired power plant for Lordstown, Ohio, it said on Wednesday.

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has completed its tests on diesel-engine vehicles and concluded that only Volkswagen has used so-called defeat devices to cheat emissions tests, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Separately, The owner of three U.S. VW dealerships filed a lawsuit against the German automaker on Wednesday over Dieselgate, along with pricing and distribution practices.

Morphosys and Galapagos NV said that dosing of MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody, in healthy volunteers has been initiated in a Phase I study.

The German payments processor, which has been under a sustained attack from short-sellers, reported on Thursday that profits after taxes grew 32 percent during 2015 and proposed lifting its annual dividend by 7.7 percent.

SARTORIUS - 1.52 eur/shr dividend proposed

DAIMLER - dividend 3.25 eur/shr

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - dividend 0.38 eur/shr

OSRAM - Morgan Stanley lowers to "underweight" from "equal weight"

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct at 0608 GMT.

