BRIEF-Wellcall Holdings says second interim single tier dividend 2.3 sen per share
* Second interim single tier dividend of 2.3 sen per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r8rGJ3) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
Alexander Vollert, head of the property and casualty division at the insurer's German division, is leaving to head the German unit of French rival Axa, the companies said on Wednesday.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Annual press conference of oil & gas unit Wintershall due.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The network regulator has requested information from Deutsche Post on its advertising partnership deals, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, although no formal probe has yet been opened.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The German industrial group has won an order worth more than $800 million to supply a gas-fired power plant for Lordstown, Ohio, it said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has completed its tests on diesel-engine vehicles and concluded that only Volkswagen has used so-called defeat devices to cheat emissions tests, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
Separately, The owner of three U.S. VW dealerships filed a lawsuit against the German automaker on Wednesday over Dieselgate, along with pricing and distribution practices.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
Morphosys and Galapagos NV said that dosing of MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody, in healthy volunteers has been initiated in a Phase I study.
WIRECARD
Indicated 2.3 pct higher
The German payments processor, which has been under a sustained attack from short-sellers, reported on Thursday that profits after taxes grew 32 percent during 2015 and proposed lifting its annual dividend by 7.7 percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SARTORIUS - 1.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DAIMLER - dividend 3.25 eur/shr
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - dividend 0.38 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
OSRAM - Morgan Stanley lowers to "underweight" from "equal weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct at 0608 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)
