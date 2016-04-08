UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
FRANKFURT, April 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Pacific Investment Management Co's Total Return fund posted cash withdrawals of about $900 million in March, leaving the once-world's largest bond fund with assets of $88 billion.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
U.S. law firm Hagens Berman filed an amended class-action lawsuit on behalf of owners of Mercedes BlueTEC diesel cars saying those vehicles likely contained a "defeat device" used to cheat emissions testing. The suit was filed on behalf of owners of BlueTEC vehicles from 13 states in the district court of New Jersey.
EX-DIVIDEND
SARTORIUS - dividend 1.52 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SLM SOLUTIONS - HSBC starts coverage with a "buy" rating, 30 euros target price.
FRAPORT - Nomura resumes coverage with a "buy" rating, target price 125 euros.
AXEL SPRINGER - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral", raises target price to 60 euros from 53 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February trade balance at 19.8 bln, higher than the 18.5 bln euros forecast in a Reuters poll. Exports +1.3 pct and imports +0.4 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.