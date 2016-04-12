BRIEF-China's Chalkis Health elects chairman
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Juergen Fitschen, is worried about the threat Chinese banks pose to European banks, which he said are already struggling to compete with their counterparts in the United States.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
Some 12,500 employees of Deutsche Telekom are expected to join walkouts on Tuesday as they push for a 5 percent pay hike and job security in ongoing wage talks, labour union Verdi said.
RWE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
A German court will rule on June 15 on whether claims brought by Russian holding firm Sintez against German utility RWE over a failed takeover attempt in 2008 are valid, it said on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen will slightly delay the recall of 160,000 Passat and Skoda cars in Europe after software updates aimed at fixing emission violations failed to work, it said on Monday.
Separately, daily Bild reported that VW's supervisory board is to decide by the end of next week how much management should receive as bonus payments.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The property group said it signed a new lease for 1,600 square metres of office space in Duesseldorf that will generate an annual rent of 350,000 euros.
DUERR
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The industrial systems and automotive supplier said it was reviewing strategic options for its cleaning technology specialist Duerr Ecoclean Group.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 3.9 percent in March, airport operator Fraport said.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q4 results press conference due. The company published preliminary results on March 7, with net profit rising to 68 million euros from 63 million a year earlier.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The property firm is investing 50.6 million euros in a the office property Erlenhoefe in Berlin, which generates net rent of 2.9 million euros a year.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 4.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Rocket Internet, its shareholder Kinnevik and Britain's Tesco said they sold stakes in Lazada, the Southeast Asia-focused online retailer founded by Rocket, to China's Alibaba.
EX-DIVIDEND
HENKEL - dividend 1.47 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"
SAP - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 83 euros from 63.10 euros
CONTINENTAL - Nomura raiess to "buy" from "neutral", revises target price to 205.50 euros from 205.90 euros
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 31 euros from 29 euros
GEA GROUP - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts target price to 45 euros
KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral" - traders
SALZGITTER - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "sell" - traders
ROCKET INTERNET - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 25 euros
TECHNOTRANS - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 21 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, inched up 0.1 percent on the year in March and rose 0.8 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary estimates.
Separately, German March wholesale prices +0.3 pct m/m, -2.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS
