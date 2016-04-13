FRANKFURT, April 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Dimethoate, an insecticide widely used to protect crops such as cherries and made by companies including BASF, could be harmful to humans, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which advises EU policymakers, said on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Lufthansa's supervisory board is likely to decide in a meeting on April 27 to buy the 55 percent of Brussels Airlines it does not yet own, at a price that could be as high 250 million euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

RWE

Indicated 1 percent higher

Germany's second-largest utility warns of further cost cuts due to an ongoing decline in wholesale power prices, its deputy chief executive tells Handelsblatt.

STEEL

Thyssenkrupp indicated 1.4 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 0.3 percent higher

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are discussing the option of combining their European steel operations via a joint venture, German daily Rheinische Post reports, citing no sources. The paper also said that Tata was very interested in Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian steel plant.

Also, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he would not favour a merger of the steel businesses of Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter because it would cost German jobs and not solve the problem of inefficient steel plants abroad, according to an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Volkswagen may make significant cuts to bonuses for senior managers, people familiar with the matter said, in an attempt to resolve an internal dispute over executive pay following the diesel emissions scandal at the German carmaker.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The group affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter financial results that met expectations.

HELLA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The automotive supplier affirmed its guidance for a decline in full-year operating profit after reporting financial results for the first nine months of its fiscal year.

TALANX

Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

German insurer Talanx AG said it planned to cut 330 jobs, or one in three workers, at its sales unit HDI Vertriebs AG by 2020 as part of a restructuring of its German business.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated unchanged

Germany's second largest business software maker confirms its outlook for 2016 after first quarter revenue rises 9 percent at constant currencies to 206.2 million euros ($234.4 million).

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q4 analyst conference due. The company published its full fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

SCHAEFFLER - HSBC resumes with "buy" rating, 18 euros price target

SARTORIUS - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 275 euros from 256 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)