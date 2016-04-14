FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Pacific Investment Management Co's (Pimco) assets under
management stood at $1.5 trillion at the end of March, up from
$1.43 trillion at the end of 2015, the first increase in nearly
two years, the bond fund manager said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Britain's Legal & General Group PLC and Swiss Re AG
are among firms said to be weighing bids for Deutsche
Bank AG's Abbey Life Assurance Co, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Separately, the lender has agreed to settle U.S. litigation
over allegations it illegally conspired with Bank of Nova Scotia
and HSBC Holdings Plc to fix silver prices at
the expense of investors, a court filing on Wednesday showed.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Families of those killed on a Germanwings flight last year
have sued a training unit of parent Lufthansa in a U.S. district
court in Arizona for wrongful death, their law firm said on
Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The carmaker dismissed as wrong a report by a group of
German media outlets that the company's executive board members
had offered to have their bonuses slashed by 50 percent.
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS
No indication available
Steinhoff said it would issue 1 billion euros in convertible
bonds.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Matthias Moser, a key deal maker at Patricia, has been
dismissed from the German real estate group in a dispute over
its future strategy, a company spokesman said late on Wednesday.
Separately, the real estate company said Thursday it had
acquired a retail real estate portfolio for 320 million euros.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
No indication available
The lab equipment supplier said it will publish a new
forecast with 2016 half-year results. The company published
preliminary results on March 15 and slashed its medium-term
sales forecast, citing weak business in China.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company said it was partnering with Mirati Therapeutics
to develop a novel companion diagnostic for lung cancer.
ROCKET INTERNET
No pre-market indication
The ecommerce firm said it was on track to make three of its
start-ups profitable by the end of 2017 as it reported revenue
rose 69 percent in 2015 to 2.4 billion euros ($2.70 billion).
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company may be able to raise its guidance in the summer
if its first-quarter performance holds up, Boersen-Zeitung
reported on Thursday, citing the firm's finance chief.
ENBW
No indication available
A contractor working at EnBW's Philippsburg nuclear reactor
in south western Germany faked routine checks of a radiation
meter, the utility said late on Wednesday, adding it was
investigating the matter.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GERRY WEBER - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
AXEL SPRINGER - dividend 1.80 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SOFTWARE AG - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from
"equal weight"
SALZGITTER - RBC raises to "outperform" from
"sector perform"
NEMETSCHEK AG - HSBC starts with "buy" rating, 53
euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct,
Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
