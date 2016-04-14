FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Pacific Investment Management Co's (Pimco) assets under management stood at $1.5 trillion at the end of March, up from $1.43 trillion at the end of 2015, the first increase in nearly two years, the bond fund manager said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Britain's Legal & General Group PLC and Swiss Re AG are among firms said to be weighing bids for Deutsche Bank AG's Abbey Life Assurance Co, sources familiar with the matter said.

Separately, the lender has agreed to settle U.S. litigation over allegations it illegally conspired with Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC Holdings Plc to fix silver prices at the expense of investors, a court filing on Wednesday showed.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Families of those killed on a Germanwings flight last year have sued a training unit of parent Lufthansa in a U.S. district court in Arizona for wrongful death, their law firm said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The carmaker dismissed as wrong a report by a group of German media outlets that the company's executive board members had offered to have their bonuses slashed by 50 percent.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

No indication available

Steinhoff said it would issue 1 billion euros in convertible bonds.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Matthias Moser, a key deal maker at Patricia, has been dismissed from the German real estate group in a dispute over its future strategy, a company spokesman said late on Wednesday.

Separately, the real estate company said Thursday it had acquired a retail real estate portfolio for 320 million euros.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

No indication available

The lab equipment supplier said it will publish a new forecast with 2016 half-year results. The company published preliminary results on March 15 and slashed its medium-term sales forecast, citing weak business in China.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said it was partnering with Mirati Therapeutics to develop a novel companion diagnostic for lung cancer.

ROCKET INTERNET

No pre-market indication

The ecommerce firm said it was on track to make three of its start-ups profitable by the end of 2017 as it reported revenue rose 69 percent in 2015 to 2.4 billion euros ($2.70 billion).

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company may be able to raise its guidance in the summer if its first-quarter performance holds up, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing the firm's finance chief.

ENBW

No indication available

A contractor working at EnBW's Philippsburg nuclear reactor in south western Germany faked routine checks of a radiation meter, the utility said late on Wednesday, adding it was investigating the matter.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GERRY WEBER - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

AXEL SPRINGER - dividend 1.80 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SOFTWARE AG - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight"

SALZGITTER - RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

NEMETSCHEK AG - HSBC starts with "buy" rating, 53 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct,

Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

