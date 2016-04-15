FRANKFURT, April 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Deutsche Bank agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits accusing it of
conspiring with other banks to manipulate gold and silver
prices. Terms were not disclosed, but both settlements will
include monetary payments by the German bank.
Separately, the lender said Pamela Root would replace Nadine
Faruque as global head of compliance.
In addition, Deutsche Bank said that an agreement had been
reached to sell Maher Terminals USA, LLC, a container terminal
in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Also, the London City's status as financial hub is at risk
from a Brexit vote, Deutsche Bank's chief executive told the
Financial Times.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
German daily Handelsblatt said the steelmaker could combine
its steel operations with either Tata Steel or Arcelor
Mittal, citing industry sources. Foreign players are
seen as having better chances of a combination than with
domestic players like Salzgitter, the paper said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
European new car sales rose 5.7 percent last month, industry
data showed on Friday, despite a fall in sales for Volkswagen's
core brand and fewer trading days in March due to Easter.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Bilfinger on Thursday confirmed it had held talks with
Thomas Blades and other potential candidates as the troubled
German engineering services group searches for a new chief
executive.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 3.7 pct lower
Draegerwerk on Thursday said currency headwinds and
restructuring costs led to a 63 percent drop in full-year
operating profit, forcing the German medical equipment maker to
lower its dividend and an accelerate cost cuts.
EX-DIVIDEND
MTU - dividend 1.70 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from
"hold"
SYMRISE - Helvea Baader raises to "buy" from
"hold"
TALANX - Helvea Baader cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
unchanged at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks
-0.2 pct at 0615 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)