FRANKFURT, April 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Scope Ratings has changed the outlook for Deutsche Bank's long and short-term ratings to "negative" from "stable".

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

A British vote to leave the European Union would not undermine the planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and LSE Group, but could be a threat to any U.S. counter bidder, the German exchange operator said.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Siemens looks to have sealed the first big order for the construction of a power plant in Germany for four years, according to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Volkswagen is offering bigger discounts to try to lure back customers after the automaker admitted to using software to allow diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests, a German trade magazine reported on Saturday.

Germany's regional consumer protection ministers want to introduce the possibility of U.S.-style class action cases against companies after the Volkswagen scandal, the head of the group of ministers, Johannes Remmel, told the Funke media group ahead of a meeting this week.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW : Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

