FRANKFURT, April 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for Pacific Investment Management Co to pursue a California lawsuit accusing American International Group Inc of causing big losses by lying about its subprime mortgage exposure before its 2008 bailout.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German engineering giant teamed up with French auto supplier Valeo to make engines for electric and hybrid cars, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

STEEL

Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.3 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 0.7 percent higher

The European Union should consider allowing member states to subsidise their steel industries, which are suffering from a collapse in prices and carbon regulation, European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Volkswagen's management board should volunteer to cut their bonus payments, the company's powerful labour chief Bernd Osterloh told German daily Handelsblatt.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Bilfinger has agreed to sell part of its Power unit - Helmut Mauell GmbH, which has been the subject of compliance complaints - back to its previous owners, it said, confirming a report in Tuesday's Handelsblatt. Mauell has around 400 staff and made sales of 40 million euros ($45.3 million) in 2015, Handelsblatt said.

EVONIK

Up 0.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The chemicals group plans to appoint strategy chief Christian Kullmann to succeed Chief Executive Klaus Engel, daily Rheinische Post reported on Tuesday, citing political sources.

METRO

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch underlined in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung the importance of cutting costs at hypermarket chain Real. "We want to invest. But we need competitive costs. Otherwise this won't work," he said.

ZALANDO

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer saw sales growth slow in the first quarter after a blistering 2015, but said it had accelerated again since the Easter holidays in late March, helping it reiterate its annual targets.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The biotech company announced a five-year agreement to manage the compound collection of Pierre Fabre Laboratories, France's second-largest private pharma group, at its compound management facility in Toulouse.

SIXT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Publishes 2015 financial report. The car rental company published preliminary results on March 15, with pretax profit reaching a record of 185.2 million euros.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF APRIL 21:

MDAX

IN: WINCOR NIXDORF (free float adjusted to 20.25 pct from 90.12 pct)

OUT: WINCOR NIXDORF (tendered shares)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

OSRAM LICHT AG - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 50 euros from 48 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +3.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April ZEW economic sentiment and current conditions due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 8.0 points vs 4.3 points in March, while the current conditions index is seen at 51.0 compared with 50.7 in March, a Reuters poll showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

