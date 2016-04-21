BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case
for ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, hitting back after
a barrage of criticism from German officials who dispute the
bank's recipe for tackling the euro zone's economic malaise.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
Volkswagen and U.S. officials have reached a framework deal
under which the automaker would offer to buy back almost 500,000
diesel cars that used sophisticated software to evade U.S.
emission rules, two people briefed on the matter said on
Wednesday.
Separately, unions at Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of
Volkswagen, approved on Wednesday an agreement with management
on wage hikes for the next two years, the union chief said in a
union newsletter.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 1.7 percent lower
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent lower
A U.S. banking regulator has ordered 13 foreign banks
including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to provide information
about their contact with Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian law
firm at the center in the Panama Papers scandal.
Separately, a shareholder has requested a vote at Deutsche
Bank's annual general meeting due on May 19 on whether to seek
damages from Chairman Paul Achleitner and other board members in
connection with an interest-rate rigging scandal, Handelsblatt
daily reported.
BMW, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German carmakers have ended talks with Apple
over a cooperation deal to develop an electric car, Handelsblatt
reports, citing unnamed industry sources.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The lender said it appointed Christof Winkelmann to its
management board.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Australian unit Cimic reported a 5 percent rise in
quarterly net profit and affirmed its guidance for 2016 net
profit of A$520-A$580 million.
STEINHOFF
Up 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
South Africa's Steinhoff increases its offer for Darty Plc
, Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer, to 742
million pounds ($1.07 billion). French retailer Fnac
later made a counter bid.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The company reported a 47 percent decline in first-quarter
pro-forma operating income.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 11 percent lower
Morphosys said its partner Novartis had confirmed
that a Phase 2b/3 study of bimagrumab had not met its primary
endpoint.
ADO PROPERTIES
No indication available
The real estate group has launched a capital increase by
around 10 percent.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The temporary staffing agency reported a 6.8 percent decline
in first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) and affirmed guidance for EBITA to slide by 5-10 percent
this year.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The solar energy park operator announced plans to raise its
capital by up to 9.6 percent.
DEUTZ
Indicated unchanged
The group reported that it swung to a first-quarter
operating profit of 7.3 million euros and affirmed its forecast
for a moderate increase in its EBIT margin this year.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The online pet supplies retailer reported a 26 percent jump
in first-quarter sales to 208 million euros, a tad below
consensus for 211 million.
EX-DIVIDEND
COMMERZBANK - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
RWE - dividend 0.13 eur per preferred share
GEA - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
RTL - dividend 4.68 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HUGO BOSS - RBC cuts to "underperform" from
"sector perform", cuts target price to 53 euros from 60 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The German economy is expected to have grown robustly in the
first quarter led by private consumption and state spending, but
the outlook for the rest of the year is less clear, the Finance
Ministry said on Thursday.
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
