FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 26 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF, E.ON

Indicated 1 percent higher

Europe may end up with more gas than it needs if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double the amount of gas Russia pumps to Germany via the Baltic Sea, is built, the European Union's most senior energy official said on Monday.

BAYER

Indicated 2 percent higher

The drugmaker reported 15.7 percent higher underlying core earnings for the first quarter, boosted by prescription drugs such as eye treatment Eylea.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent higher, Fraport 0.2 percent higher

The airlines said it was cancelling most of its flights to and from Munich on Wednesday as well as most domestic and many European flights to and from Frankfurt and after union Verdi called on workers to stage a strike at airports across Germany.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

RWE npower will reduce operating hours at its 1,600 megawatt Aberthaw coal-fired power plant in Wales from April 1 next year, it said on Monday, as the British power sector eyes government plans for all coal plants to shut by 2025.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The industrial group will continue to buy software companies to beef up its core industrial business, its board member with responsibility for its digital factory division said on Monday.

Separately, board member Lisa Davis tells Handelsblatt that energy customers are seeking solutions to help them cope with low oil prices and they are therefore coming to Siemens.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

The company lost out on a $40 billion to build a fleet of 12 new submarines for Australia.

Separately, Thyssenkrupp is keen to grow its service business for elevators in China but it will take time, the head of its elevators business told Reuters, with conversion of new installations to maintenance contracts slower than elsewhere.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen has not fixed any of the 1.2 million cars in Britain affected by the diesel emissions scandal, a British transport minister said on Monday, despite the company having said it had begun software modifications to some models.

DMG MORI

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Confirmed its outlook for the year after Q1 results.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

The steelmaker reported a slump in first-quarter pretax profit and reiterated its expectation that it would break even on the pretax level this year.

STEINHOFF

No indication available

The South African group said it was weighing its options after Fnac raised its rival offer for Darty, urging shareholders of Europe's largest electronics goods chain to hold off accepting the French retailer's bid.

AIXTRON

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

The chip equipment maker posted worse-than-expected results as it continued to struggle with low orders from its LED customers.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Full Q1 results published. The company had already published preliminary figures on April 14, reporting a 16 million euros loss before interest and tax (EBIT).

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The company announced a partnership with ex scientia Ltd with the objective to discover and develop first-in-class bispecific small molecule immuno-oncology therapies.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company confirmed Q1 figures and an outlook given in mid-April.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

No indication available

The company said it planned a higher dividend and would give an updated outlook at its half-year results.

HHLA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The port logistics group appointed Angela Titzrath as its new chief executive from Jan. 1, 2017.

GERMAN PELLETS

The insolvent wood pellets maker has attracted takeover offers from several German and foreign investors, insolvency administrator Bettina Schmudde said late on Monday.

TUI AG

Moody's upgraded TUI AG's corporate family rating to Ba2, stable outlook.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8883 euros)