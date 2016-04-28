FRANKFURT, April 28 - The DAX top-30 index looked
set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
U.S. FED
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday, but kept the door open to a hike in June while
showing little sign it was in a hurry to tighten monetary policy
amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.
BANK OF JAPAN
The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus on
Thursday, defying market expectations for action even as soft
global demand, an unwelcome yen rise and weak consumption
threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
Deutsche Bank posted a surprise net profit in the first
quarter, helped by lower litigation costs, sending its share
sharply higher in pre-market trading.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The exchange operator reported an 8 percent rise in first
quarter net revenue to 649 million euros, which it attributed
largely to index derivatives and commodities. It also said plans
to merge with the London Stock Exchange were on track.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The Hanover regional court on 0830 GMT will begin a hearing
in E.ON's 382 million-euro lawsuit over a three-month moratorium
on nuclear production at Germany's eight oldest reactors after
the Fukushima disaster.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The airline is working on bringing part-owned Brussels
Airlines into its low-cost airline Eurowings and will decide by
the end of August whether to exercise a call option to allow for
a full takeover, it said late on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Annual results expected. Volkswagen on Friday said that it
would take a 16.2-billion-euro hit to its 2015 results to help
pay for its emissions-test cheating scandal.
Also, Volkswagen's vehicle sales across the entire group
have been very positive, supervisory board member Olaf Lies told
German radio Deutschlandfunk on Thursday, adding that he was
optimistic about the future of the group.
AIRBUS
Down 1.9 percent in early frankfurt trade
Airbus Group on Thursday posted slightly
higher-than-expected core profit and reaffirmed targets for the
year, while warning of serious challenges for its A400M military
plane and reporting a heavy drain on cash due to delayed jet
deliveries.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Annual results expected after market close.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Annual report and full Q1 results expected. The spectacles
retailer reported preliminary Q1 results last week and said it
was confident for the rest of the year.
KRONES AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Annual results and Q1 results expected. First-quarter
earnings before taxes (EBT) for the bottling machine maker are
seen up 8 percent at 54.2 million euros in a Reuters poll of
brokerages and bankers. Poll:
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
MTU Aero Engines said revenues in its first quarter missed
expectations, hurt by delays to deliveries of the new Airbus
A320neo jet.
QIAGEN
Indicated 1 percent lower
The genetic testing company reported adjusted earnings per
share of $0.19, in line with analyst estimates. It also
announced its fourth $100 million share repurchase
programme.
STROEER
Stroeer raised its guidance for 2016 operational EBITDA to
more than 280 milion euros.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Wacker Chemie raised it outlook for core profit, citing a
strong start to the year in its chemicals division and improving
prices for polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the solar
industry.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The ATM maker reported its first-half EBITA before one-offs
nearly doubled to 108 million euros and said it saw its adjusted
operating profit coming to 160-190 million euros this year.
SILTRONIC
Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it now expected its 2016 sales to slide by a
low to medium single-digit percentage range, saying it expected
market conditions to remain challenging this year.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Telefonica Deutschland said its core profit dropped in the
first quarter as a result of integration and marketing costs,
while mobile service revenues were down.
GRENKELEASING
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company reported a 22 percent jump in first-quarter net
profit and affirmed its full-year guidance.
TAKKT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group affirmed its 2016 forecast after reporting a rise
in first-quarter EBITDA to 47.2 million euros.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting
an improvement in first-quarter operating profit.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Air Berlin's net loss for 2015 widened 16 percent to 447
million euros as Germany's second largest airline was hurt by
fuel hedging losses and restructuring costs.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LUFTHANSA AG - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
GERRESHEIMER - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
HAMBORNER REIT - 0.42 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAF HOLLAND - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
MUNICH RE - 8.25 euros/shr
DRAEGERWERK - 0.19 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
BAYER - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers
target price to 117 euros from 130 euros
THYSSENKRUPP - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy",
raises target price to 20.3 euros from 19 euros
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - UBS raises to "buy" from
"neutral"
LEG IMMOBILIEN - UBS starts with "neutral", target
price 83 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -3.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Unemployment rate
seen unchanged at 6.2 percent.
German April Preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen -0.2 m/m,
+0.1 y/y.
German April Preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT. Seen -0.2
m/m, unchanged y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)