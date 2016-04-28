FRANKFURT, April 28 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but kept the door open to a hike in June while showing little sign it was in a hurry to tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.

BANK OF JAPAN

The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday, defying market expectations for action even as soft global demand, an unwelcome yen rise and weak consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

Deutsche Bank posted a surprise net profit in the first quarter, helped by lower litigation costs, sending its share sharply higher in pre-market trading.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The exchange operator reported an 8 percent rise in first quarter net revenue to 649 million euros, which it attributed largely to index derivatives and commodities. It also said plans to merge with the London Stock Exchange were on track.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The Hanover regional court on 0830 GMT will begin a hearing in E.ON's 382 million-euro lawsuit over a three-month moratorium on nuclear production at Germany's eight oldest reactors after the Fukushima disaster.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline is working on bringing part-owned Brussels Airlines into its low-cost airline Eurowings and will decide by the end of August whether to exercise a call option to allow for a full takeover, it said late on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Annual results expected. Volkswagen on Friday said that it would take a 16.2-billion-euro hit to its 2015 results to help pay for its emissions-test cheating scandal.

Also, Volkswagen's vehicle sales across the entire group have been very positive, supervisory board member Olaf Lies told German radio Deutschlandfunk on Thursday, adding that he was optimistic about the future of the group.

AIRBUS

Down 1.9 percent in early frankfurt trade

Airbus Group on Thursday posted slightly higher-than-expected core profit and reaffirmed targets for the year, while warning of serious challenges for its A400M military plane and reporting a heavy drain on cash due to delayed jet deliveries.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Annual results expected after market close.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Annual report and full Q1 results expected. The spectacles retailer reported preliminary Q1 results last week and said it was confident for the rest of the year.

KRONES AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Annual results and Q1 results expected. First-quarter earnings before taxes (EBT) for the bottling machine maker are seen up 8 percent at 54.2 million euros in a Reuters poll of brokerages and bankers. Poll:

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

MTU Aero Engines said revenues in its first quarter missed expectations, hurt by delays to deliveries of the new Airbus A320neo jet.

QIAGEN

Indicated 1 percent lower

The genetic testing company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, in line with analyst estimates. It also announced its fourth $100 million share repurchase programme.

STROEER

Stroeer raised its guidance for 2016 operational EBITDA to more than 280 milion euros.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Wacker Chemie raised it outlook for core profit, citing a strong start to the year in its chemicals division and improving prices for polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the solar industry.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The ATM maker reported its first-half EBITA before one-offs nearly doubled to 108 million euros and said it saw its adjusted operating profit coming to 160-190 million euros this year.

SILTRONIC

Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said it now expected its 2016 sales to slide by a low to medium single-digit percentage range, saying it expected market conditions to remain challenging this year.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Telefonica Deutschland said its core profit dropped in the first quarter as a result of integration and marketing costs, while mobile service revenues were down.

GRENKELEASING

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company reported a 22 percent jump in first-quarter net profit and affirmed its full-year guidance.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group affirmed its 2016 forecast after reporting a rise in first-quarter EBITDA to 47.2 million euros.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting an improvement in first-quarter operating profit.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Air Berlin's net loss for 2015 widened 16 percent to 447 million euros as Germany's second largest airline was hurt by fuel hedging losses and restructuring costs.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LUFTHANSA AG - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

GERRESHEIMER - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed

HAMBORNER REIT - 0.42 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAF HOLLAND - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

MUNICH RE - 8.25 euros/shr

DRAEGERWERK - 0.19 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

BAYER - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 117 euros from 130 euros

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", raises target price to 20.3 euros from 19 euros

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"

LEG IMMOBILIEN - UBS starts with "neutral", target price 83 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German April unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.2 percent.

German April Preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen -0.2 m/m, +0.1 y/y.

German April Preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT. Seen -0.2 m/m, unchanged y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)