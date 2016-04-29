FRANKFURT, April 29 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LABOUR STRIKE

Workers in the German metals and electrical industries staged strikes on Friday after rejecting an offer from employers in wage negotiations.

BASF

Indicated unchanged

The world's largest chemical company by sales saw adjusted operating profit drop 8 percent in the first quarter as lower crude prices weighed on its oil and gas division, but its industrial chemicals businesses fared much better than many analysts had feared.

Separately, daily Mannheimer Morgen reported that Michael Heinz was the front-runner to replace personnel chief Margret Suckale on the management board.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Q1 key figures expected.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent lower

The bank said late on Thursday that Georg Thoma, head of the supervisory board's integrity committee, will resign, days after a dispute in Deutsche Bank's supervisory board surfaced.

LINDE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The world's biggest industrial gases company beat expectations for sales and profit in the first quarter as a decline at its engineering division slowed.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The Krupp Foundation, Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder, has an open mind about consolidation in the European steel sector and the German steelmaker's role in it, the foundation's chairwoman told German newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ)

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lubricants maker reported first-quarter EBIT slightly below consensus and affirmed its guidance for the year.

HELLA

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Bankhaus Lampe launched an accelerated bookbuild of 1.74 million Hella shares on behalf of the founding family on Thursday, with an offer price of 32.50-33.50 euros apiece, IFR reported.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The group's Australian unit Cimic said it had won a A$200 million contract for the Gold Coast light rail project.

NEMETSCHEK AG

Indicate 0.2 percent lower

The software group reported a 21 percent jump in first-quarter EBITDA and affirmed its 2016 guidance.

RIB SOFTWARE

Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The software company reported operating EBITDA rose 22 percent, with software license revenue up by more than 50 percent.

PUMA SE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The sportswear firm confirmed on Friday a cautious outlook for sales and profitability in 2016, saying a busy sports calendar and a booming women's business should help it offset the negative impact of the strong U.S. dollar.

WASHTEC

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The group reported a decline in first-quarter EBIT to 3.7 million euros due to investments but said it expected a significant rise in EBIT for the full year.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Annual results expected.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BASF - 2.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

BAYER AG - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

CONTINENTAL AG - 3.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

MERCK KGAA - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LUFTHANSA AG - dividend 0.15 euros/share

GERRESHEIMER AG - dividend 0.85 euros/share

DEUTZ AG - dividend 0.07 euros/shr

HAMBORNER REIT AG - dividend 0.42 euros/share

SAF HOLLAND - dividend 0.40 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HAMBORNER REIT - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 11.2 euros

LEONI - HSBC starts with "buy", 40 euros price target

SUEDZUCKER - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell", raises target price to 14.50 euros from 12.70 euros

GEA GROUP - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "buy", cuts target price to 38 euros from 43 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March retail sales -1.1 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.3 percent m/m, +2.2 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

