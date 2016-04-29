BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, April 29 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LABOUR STRIKE
Workers in the German metals and electrical industries staged strikes on Friday after rejecting an offer from employers in wage negotiations.
BASF
Indicated unchanged
The world's largest chemical company by sales saw adjusted operating profit drop 8 percent in the first quarter as lower crude prices weighed on its oil and gas division, but its industrial chemicals businesses fared much better than many analysts had feared.
Separately, daily Mannheimer Morgen reported that Michael Heinz was the front-runner to replace personnel chief Margret Suckale on the management board.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Q1 key figures expected.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent lower
The bank said late on Thursday that Georg Thoma, head of the supervisory board's integrity committee, will resign, days after a dispute in Deutsche Bank's supervisory board surfaced.
LINDE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The world's biggest industrial gases company beat expectations for sales and profit in the first quarter as a decline at its engineering division slowed.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The Krupp Foundation, Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder, has an open mind about consolidation in the European steel sector and the German steelmaker's role in it, the foundation's chairwoman told German newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ)
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lubricants maker reported first-quarter EBIT slightly below consensus and affirmed its guidance for the year.
HELLA
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Bankhaus Lampe launched an accelerated bookbuild of 1.74 million Hella shares on behalf of the founding family on Thursday, with an offer price of 32.50-33.50 euros apiece, IFR reported.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The group's Australian unit Cimic said it had won a A$200 million contract for the Gold Coast light rail project.
NEMETSCHEK AG
Indicate 0.2 percent lower
The software group reported a 21 percent jump in first-quarter EBITDA and affirmed its 2016 guidance.
RIB SOFTWARE
Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The software company reported operating EBITDA rose 22 percent, with software license revenue up by more than 50 percent.
PUMA SE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The sportswear firm confirmed on Friday a cautious outlook for sales and profitability in 2016, saying a busy sports calendar and a booming women's business should help it offset the negative impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
WASHTEC
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The group reported a decline in first-quarter EBIT to 3.7 million euros due to investments but said it expected a significant rise in EBIT for the full year.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Annual results expected.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BASF - 2.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
BAYER AG - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
CONTINENTAL AG - 3.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
MERCK KGAA - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LUFTHANSA AG - dividend 0.15 euros/share
GERRESHEIMER AG - dividend 0.85 euros/share
DEUTZ AG - dividend 0.07 euros/shr
HAMBORNER REIT AG - dividend 0.42 euros/share
SAF HOLLAND - dividend 0.40 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HAMBORNER REIT - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 11.2 euros
LEONI - HSBC starts with "buy", 40 euros price target
SUEDZUCKER - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell", raises target price to 14.50 euros from 12.70 euros
GEA GROUP - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "buy", cuts target price to 38 euros from 43 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.21 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March retail sales -1.1 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.3 percent m/m, +2.2 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
