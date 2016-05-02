FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has criticised Volkswagen's board for not waiving bonuses. "I have no sympathy for managers who first drive a large blue chip-listed company into an existence-threatening crisis and then defend their own bonuses in a public debate," Schaeuble told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The car maker has hiked its marketing spending in Germany by roughly half to 71.4 million euros in the first quarter, weekly Automobilwoche reported, quoting figures from market researcher Nielson.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The car maker has hired Deloitte to help with an internal investigation on its diesel-engine emissions, a company spokesman said. The probe had been requested by the U.S. Department of Justice.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has "serious" and "systemic" failings in its controls against money laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions, according to a confidential letter by the FCA, the Financial Times reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse has retracted comments by two senior executives about its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group at the request of the British takeover authority.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Fresenius is among bidders for Pfizer's pumps and devices business, which it acquired in last year's purchase of Hospira, according to a Bloomberg report.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German healthcare group has pulled out of the bidding for Capvest-owned Irish clinic chain Mater Private, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

LINDE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

CEO Wolfgang Buechele does not expect another profit warning despite easing of global economic outlooks, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German city Dortmund is mulling investing into RWE's planned spin-off for renewables, grids and distribution, potentially together with other financiers, mayor Ullrich Sierau told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

ADLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Swiss fashion retailer Charles Voegele held unsuccessful merger talks in recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported.

EX-DIVIDEND

BASF - dividend 2.90 eur/shr

BAYER AG - dividend 2.50 eur/shr

CONTINENTAL AG - dividend 3.75 eur/shr

MERCK KGAA - dividend 1.05 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.1 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.00 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 51.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde)