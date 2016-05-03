BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CHINA
Activity at China's factories shrank for the 14th straight
month in April as demand stagnated, forcing companies to shed
jobs at a faster pace, a private survey showed on Tuesday,
adding to questions over whether the world's second-largest
economy is recovering.
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group sold its former Sterols production plant in
Pasadena, Texas to Trecora Resources.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW's first-quarter operating profit missed expectations as
currency headwinds and a lull in its product cycle offset record
quarterly sales of luxury cars.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Commerzbank reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings,
with volatile markets and low interest rates hitting its
business with German medium-sized companies especially hard.
Separately, a report by German public TV station Bayerischer
Rundfunk said that Commerzbank helped foreign investors evade
taxes worth a double-digit million euro sum related to dividend
deals.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank said that Jacques Brand, CEO of North America,
was leaving the German lender after nearly two decades to join
boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 1 percent higher
The kidney dialysis specialist confirmed it was targeting 15
to 20 net income growth this year, adjusted for one-off items.
FRESENIUS SE
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The healthcare group saw adjusted net income rise 24 percent
in the first quarter, bolstered by the launch of new generic
infusion drugs and rivals' supply shortages.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter operating profit rose
15 percent, as its automotive and industrial units held up in a
market which was experiencing seasonal price pressure.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Lufthansa said it was slowing its growth plans this year due
to fierce price pressure in the airline industry after reporting
improved first-quarter results thanks to low fuel and cost
reductions.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The broadcaster said on Tuesday its first-quarter core
profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher television advertising
income and a jump in its digital business, which includes
ecommerce and video on demand.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
VW and United Auto Workers union officials will meet later
this month in an effort to overcome a labor dispute at the
carmaker's U.S. plant in Tennessee.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The real estate group said it placed a 150 million-euro
promissory note to help refinance bank debt.
METRO
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Retail group Tengelmann's grocery chain Kaiser's did not
extend a lease contract for about 30 stores in the state of
North Rhine-Westphalia, placing 650 jobs at risk, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported.
STADA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Investment firm Active Ownership is seeking to undermine the
generic drugmaker's management after taking a stake last month
of more than 5 percent with a partner, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported, citing sources in the finance industry.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The fashion house reported lower-than-expected sales and
profits for the first quarter but said it was hopeful for an
improvement in the second half of the year as it takes steps to
stop sliding sales in the United States.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company posted a smaller than expected quarterly EBIT
loss of 9.7 million euros and affirmed its full-year guidance.
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The vacuum pump maker reported a 22 percent drop in
first-quarter operating profit, missing consensus.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The company reported a 5 percent gain in quarterly operating
EBITDA and affirmed its full-year guidance.
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group affirmed its guidance after reporting a rise in
first-quarter net profit to 8.7 million euros.
DIC ASSET
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate group said its COO Rainer Pillmayer was
leaving the company.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LINDE - 3.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
COVESTRO - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
GRENKELEASING - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
SENVION - Berenberg starts with "buy", 20 euros
target price; Barclays starts with "overweight", 25 euros price
target; Morgan Stanley starts with "equal weight", 17.30 euros
price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8711 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)