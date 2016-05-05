Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT May 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:
BAYER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The drugmaker said its regorafenib cancer treatment helped extend the lives of liver cancer sufferers according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial.
BMW Daimler Volkswagen
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
VW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Japanese auto parts supplier Takata may have to expand its air bag recall, with affected vehicles worldwide seen doubling to 120 million, Nikkei reported. Earlier this year Mercedes, BMW and VW announced recalls of vehicles with Takata airbags.
EX-DIVIDEND
ALLIANZ - dividend 7.30 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
DUERR AG - dividend 1.85 eur/shr
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 0.82 eur/shr
LEONI - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
PUMA SE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
RATIONAL AG - dividend 7.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
JAKARTA, May 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Wednesday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 89,588 vehicles in April, the data showed. However, on a monthly basis, car sales were down 12.5 percent from March. Car sales in March were revised to 102,336 units from previously rep