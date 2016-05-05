FRANKFURT May 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The drugmaker said its regorafenib cancer treatment helped extend the lives of liver cancer sufferers according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial.

BMW Daimler Volkswagen

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

VW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Japanese auto parts supplier Takata may have to expand its air bag recall, with affected vehicles worldwide seen doubling to 120 million, Nikkei reported. Earlier this year Mercedes, BMW and VW announced recalls of vehicles with Takata airbags.

EX-DIVIDEND

ALLIANZ - dividend 7.30 eur/shr

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 1.30 eur/shr

DUERR AG - dividend 1.85 eur/shr

FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 0.82 eur/shr

LEONI - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

PUMA SE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

RATIONAL AG - dividend 7.50 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

