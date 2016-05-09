FRANKFURT May 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
PANAMA PAPERS
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday that the source of
millions of documents leaked to the German newspaper from
Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca had sent them a manifesto,
saying his motivation was the "scale of injustices" the papers
revealed.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated up 1.4 pct
An internal investigation at Commerzbank has
uncovered cases of an equity trading strategy known as "cum-ex"
or "dividend stripping", German daily Handelsblatt reported,
citing financial sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 1.1 pct
Deutsche Bank overdid IT outsourcing in the past, Chief
Operating Officer Kim Hammonds told weekly paper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 2.1 pct
Activist investor TCI upped the pressure on loss-making
German carmaker Volkswagen on Friday, demanding it overhaul its
"excessive" executive pay scheme as part of a plan to boost
profits and end years of "mismanagement".
AIRBUS
Up 0.6 pct in Frankfurt trading
Qatar Airways is reducing the frequency of more than a dozen
regular routes from Doha because of hold-ups in the delivery of
new planes from European manufacturer Airbus, an
airline spokesperson said on Sunday.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated up 0.8 pct
Q1 results due after market close.
BRENNTAG
Indicated down 6.9 pct
Brenntag reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit due to a massive devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar.
GEA
Indicated down 2.5 pct
GEA's first-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent on low intake
of small, fast-turnaround orders in the first two months of the
year.
GRAMMER
Indicated up 3.1 pct
Grammer confirmed its full-year guidance after first-quarter
operating EBIT more than doubled to 17 million euros.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated up 1.1 pct
SAF Holland posted a flat operating result of 20 million
euros and confirmed its full-year outlook.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CTS EVENTIM - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.7 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial orders up 1.9 pct versus expectation
for a rise of 0.7 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)