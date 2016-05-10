BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Frankfurt prosecutors have started investigating the lender over an equity trading strategy known as "dividend stripping", Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the WDR and NDR broadcasting networks reported on Monday. Commerzbank declined comment.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent higher

Germany's biggest lender may have informed the public too late about the departure of its chief executive last year, a spokesman for German financial watchdog Bafin said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities, the U.S. agencies said on Monday.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The reinsurer warned that it now expected net profit this year to come in at 2.3 billion euros, the bottom of its previous guidance, following a weak first quarter.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Bolivia has hired the industrial group to carry out a $1.17 billion investment to expand the power generation capacity of three thermoelectric plants in the Andean nation, President Evo Morales said on Monday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

German industrial group Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE cut its full-year forecasts on Tuesday on a drop in prices for materials including steel that it said were sharper and longer-lasting than it had expected.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Volkswagen AG and joint venture partner China FAW Group Corp will begin construction in Tianjin next week for a plant with capacity to produce 300,000 cars annually, a spokesman for the German carmaker in Beijing said on Tuesday.

AAREAL BANK AG

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The German property lender confirmed its 2016 outlook on a first-quarter operating profit rise to 87 million euros, ahead of analysts' expectations for a 25 percent rise to 83.8 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The property group confirmed full-year business targets after posting higher first-quarter revenue and operating profit.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a preliminary injunction against the publisher's chief executive Mathias Doepfner, German media cited Erdogan's lawyer as saying on Monday.

AURUBIS AG

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter, Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, on Tuesday confirmed quarterly earnings were down on the year but above analyst expectations and repeated its positive earnings outlook for the full financial year.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The engineering services group said it will reduce the number of workers at its Mannheim base and tighten administration to cut costs by about 100 million euros per year over the medium-term.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

German reinsurer Hannover Re posted nearly stable net profit in the first quarter, beating forecasts for a sharp drop, helped by strong underwriting and low claims.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Orders in the first-quarter rose by 13 percent in value to 755 million euros and net sales were up 8 percent to 667 million euros at the German forklift truck maker.

K+S

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The salt and fertiliser supplier reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter operating profit as both its potash and salt unit performed better than expected, but said it expected operating profit to fall significantly in 2016.

STADA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Investor Active Ownership Capital on Monday told Reuters it aimed to double capital investment in the generic drugmaker by operational improvement in the next four to five years.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Steinhoff said its Conforma business and concert parties held about 20.4 percent of Darty, adding the offer period for Darty shares had been extended to May 16.

SYMRISE AG

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

First-quarter sales for the fragrance and flavour company's came in below expectations, with the company increasing its sales by 10 percent to 731.8 million euros, falling short of a 749 million euro forecast.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German real estate company beat analysts' forecasts and posted a first-quarter FFO of 21.6 million euros, ahead of a poll for 20.6 million euros.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated unchanged

The company said it has appointed Barclays Bank Plc as preferred broker in a share buyback programme.

EVOTEC AG

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The biotech company reported it swung to a core profit in the first quarter and affirmed its 2016 guidance. It also named a new finance chief.

NORDEX SE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Nordex on Tuesday posted better-than-expected first-quarter sales, helped by its production and installation business as demand for wind turbines in Europe and the United States boosted.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 5.2 percent higher

The printing press maker reported it swung to a full-year net profit of 28 million euros from a year-earlier loss.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The real estate group stood by 2016 targets after posting higher first-quarter profit.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HANNOVER RUECK - 4.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHEINMETALL AG - 1.10 eur/shr dividend

NORDEX SE - no dividend proposed

TAKKT AG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ENBW ENERGIE - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

CTS EVENTIM AG - dividend 0.46 euros/shr

ANALYSTS VIEWS'

BMW - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 90 euros from 87 euros

AIRBUS - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral"

GEA GROUP - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell", hikes target price to 42 euros from 32 euros

SALZGITTER - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight"

SCHAEFFLER - JP Morgan starts with "neutral" rating, 15.50 euros price target

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

ROCKET INTERNET - Barclays starts with "overweight" rating, 27 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial output -1.3 pct m/m. Had been seen -0.3 pct.

German March trade balance 23.6 bln eur, with exports +1.9 pct m/m, imports -2.3 pct. Exports had been seen unchanged, imports -0.3 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Tina Bellon)