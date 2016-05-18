BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 18 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
KUKA
Indicated 34 percent higher
Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group on Wednesday made an offer of 115 euros ($129.72) per share for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG.
SAP
Indicated Indicated 0.3 percent lower
United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery company, will expand the 3D printing services provided through its UPS Stores to create an on-demand manufacturing network starting this summer.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG appointed Tim Scharwath to the Board of Management responsible for DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.
ZEAL NETWORK
Indicated 8.9 percent lower
Zeal reduced its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from 140-150 million euros to 125-135 million euros. EBIT guidance for 2016 reduced from 40-50 million euros to 25-35 million euros.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.4 percent lower.
Q1 EBIT reached 30.5 million euros, forecast for full year confirmed.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE POST AG - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMPUGROUP MEDIC - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
SGL CARBON - no dividend proposed SDAX
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.05 pct at close, Shanghai stocks -1.69 pct at close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
