FRANKFURT May 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AIRLINES
Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.7 percent higher
EgyptAir said a plane carrying 69 passengers and crew on a
flight from Paris to Cairo had gone missing on Thursday,
disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Allianz Vie is to sell 3.9 million shares in Euler Hermes,
equivalent to an 8.6 percent stake, in a private placement done
via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Wednesday.
BAYER
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
Bayer said on Wednesday it has made an unsolicited takeover
offer for Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company,
as high inventories and low commodity prices spur consolidation
in the global agrichemicals industry.
HENKEL AG
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
Germany's Henkel reported consensus-beating
quarterly results on Thursday, with cost cuts in its businesses
making Persil laundry detergent and Loctite glue giving its new
Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen a strong start.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The drugs and chemicals maker expects adjusted core earnings
to increase by up to 18.5 percent this year, helped by
additional profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker
Sigma-Aldrich.
The company also reported encouraging interim data from a
mid-stage trial of its experimental drug that helps the immune
system attack tumors to treat a rare and aggressive form of skin
cancer.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it
launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen and its
subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by
Baltimore-based Paice LLC.
PROSIEBENSAT.1, RTL GROUP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Spend on TV advertising in Germany, the majority of which
goes to ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group channels, is expected to
rise up to 3 percent to over 4.5 billion euros this year,
according to industry association VPRT. That means TV's share of
advertising spend will rise to over 30 percent, from 29 percent
in 2015.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Q4 and full-year results expected from Europe's largest
sugar maker. Q4 operating result seen at 29 million euros. Poll:
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
German Wirecard reported confirmed its full-year EBITDA
guidance of of 290-310 mln euros after reporting first-quarter
results.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The online pet supplies retailer reported a Q1 pretax profit
of 2.9 million eurps and confirmed sales and earnings guidance
for the year.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BANK - no dividend proposed
HUGO BOSS - 3.62 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 2.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELEFONICA - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
AMADEUS FIRE - 3.53 eur/shr dividend proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE POST AG - dividend 0.85 eur/shr
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - dividend 1.15 eur/shr
COMPUGROUP MEDIC - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FIELMANN AG - UBS starts with "sell"; 55 euros
price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.01 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tina Bellon)