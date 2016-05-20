FRANKFURT May 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Adidas wants to sign dozens of deals with U.S. sports stars in coming years, hoping that will provide a more lasting boost to sales than the current fashion fad for its retro sneakers, its North America head told Reuters.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Daimler said on Thursday it had cut its profit forecast for its truck division because of weaker than expected markets and announced a provision of around 500 million euros ($560 million) for another airbag recall.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Shareholders late on Thursday voted to ratify the acts of management by Chairman Paul Achleitner for the 2015 financial year but with backing of less than 87 percent - low by German corporate standards - and compared with a nearly 99 percent vote for current chief executive John Cryan. Shareholders also rejected a proposed management board compensation system, though their vote is not binding.

Separately, the bank is investigating a series of trades that may have improperly generated millions of dollars in personal profits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Hedge fund Knight Vinke has called for more asset sales at Germany's largest utility E.ON in a letter to the fund's own investors.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen and Germany's powerful IG Metall labour union have agreed a pay increase for around 120,000 workers at the carmaker's western German plants, the union said on Friday, without providing further details.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRAPORT - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

LANXESS - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER CHEMIE AG 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

NEMETSCHEK - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

GFK SE - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HUGO BOSS - dividend 3.62 eur/shr

LEG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 2.26 eur/shr

DRILLISCH - dividend 1.75 eur/shr

TELEFONICA - dividend 0.24 eur/shr

UNITED INTERNET - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

AMADEUS FIRE - dividend 3.53 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KUKA - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts target price to 115 euros

LEG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", lists its price target to 88 euros from 80 euros

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April producer prices +0.1 pct m/m, -3.1 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 m/m, -3.0 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

