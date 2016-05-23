FRANKFURT May 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday , according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
Bayer said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds company
Monsanto Co for $122 per share in cash, or a total value
of $62 billion, to create the world's biggest agricultural
supplier.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler Trucks does not expect economic conditions in Brazil
to deteriorate further, the head of the business told German
market daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on
Saturday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Spanish state-owned train operator Renfe will have to
restart an auction for a contract to supply up to 30 high speed
trains, El Pais reported on Saturday, after a court ruled
against a clause favouring trains made in Spain. Renfe had
already drawn up a shortlist of four manufacturers, including
Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom, for a contract
worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($2.96 billion).
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bilfinger is more likely to sell its Building and Facility
unit than to keep it and a decision could be announced in the
next days, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing an insider.
STADA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Stada said on Sunday it would propose its own new
independent directors to join its supervisory board, countering
nominations from investor Active Ownership.
AIXTRON
Indicated 17 percent higher
China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) is to
offer 6 euros per share to buy Aixtron, valuing the German
semiconductor equipment maker at around 670 million euros,
including net cash, the two companies said on Monday.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The wind turbine maker reported a 57 percent jump in
first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), with an EBITDA margin that widened to 7.1
percent.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Merger talks between Hapag-Lloyd and Dubai-based rival
United Arab Shipping Co are progressing well and the companies
will likely combine by the end of the summer, two people
involved in the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
EX-DIVIDEND
FRAPORT - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
LANXESS - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
WACKER CHEMIE AG - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
NEMETSCHEK - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
GFK SE - dividend 0.65 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FREENET - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce",
cuts target price to 24 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.21 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing
PMI seen at 52.0 vs 51.8, services PMI at 54.6 vs 54.5,
composite PMI at 53.8 vs 53.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Georgina Prodhan and Maria
Sheahan)