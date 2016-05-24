Canada's Home Capital's savings deposit balances decline
FRANKFURT May 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
European finance ministers are due to meet on Tuesday to review Greece's bailout and discuss the potential for debt restructuring.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bayer's management promised labour representatives in a supervisory board meeting on Sunday that its employees based in Germany would receive a jobs guarantee in connection with a proposed takeover of Monsanto, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing no sources.
COMMERZBANK, COMDIRECT
Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent lower
Comdirect indicated 0.4 percent lower
Commerzbank will continue its dual-brand strategy with online banking unit Comdirect as long as both businesses grow and are profitable, Michael Mandel, head of Commerzbank's private client business, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Moody's has downgraded the bank's credit ratings, with a stable outlook.
Separately, a U.S. appeals court reversed a lower court judge's dismissal of investors' antitrust claims against 16 banks including Deutsche Bank because she found no showing of anticompetitive harm.
Also, Bloomberg cited sources as saying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether Deutsche Bank inflated the value of securities in its mortgage-bond trading business and masked losses around 2013.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Henkel and other companies including Unilever and L'Oreal have submitted first-round bids in the auction for OGX shampoo maker Vogue International LLC, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
EVONIK
Down 5.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will sell its remaining 4.2 percent stake in the German chemical group, its bookrunner JP Morgan said. The shares were placed at 25.50 euros apiece.
STEINHOFF
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it would keep its offer for Darty open until June 10.
DRILLISCH
Indicated unchanged
The company published its Q1 financial report. It already reported preliminary results on May 11, with operating profit up 38 percent quarter-on-quarter.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The biotech company said it had extended its integrated drug discovery alliance with Roche's Genentech for a further three years to discover novel small molecule therapeutics.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The biotech company said it had formed a long-term strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the discovery and development of novel therapeutic antibodies against cancer.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Full 2015/16 results due. The group reported sales figures for the year on March 22 and said it expected full-year earnings before interest and tax to come in slightly below 140 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
JUNGHEINRICH - 1.19 eur/shr dividend proposed
PFEIFFER VACUUM - 3.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - UBS starts with "neutral", target price 97 euros
VOLKSWAGEN - Helvea Baader Bank raises to "hold" from "sell", raises its target price to 135 euros from 80 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 6.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Strong private consumption and higher construction investment drove a 0.7 percent rise in German gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, more than offsetting weaker foreign trade in Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.
German ZEW index for May due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 12.0 vs 11.2, current conditions seen at 48.9 vs 47.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
