FRANKFURT May 25 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
GREECE
The euro zone gave Greece its firmest offer yet of debt
relief in what finance ministers called a breakthrough deal that
won a commitment from the IMF finally to return to taking part
in the bailout for Athens.
The Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion
euros in new funds for Greece in recognition of painful fiscal
reforms.
BAYER
Indicated up 1.4 percent
Bayer late on Tuesday repeated that its $122 per share
all-cash proposal provided "full and certain value" for Monsanto
shareholders, after Monsanto turned down its $62 billion
acquisition bid, and said it looked forward to constructive
talks with Monsanto.
Separately, Moody's placed Bayer on review for a downgrade
and cautioned the proposed deal would give rise to "significant
execution, reputational and integration risks".
K+S AG
Indicated up 0.4 percent
The German potash miner said on Wednesday it planned to set
up a salt production facility in Western Australia that could
start production in 2022, as part of its growth strategy.
BERTRANDT
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Half-year results showed revenues rise by 7.4 percent to
484.8 million euros, while H1 operating profit was down 3.6
percent.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated up 0.5 percent
The company again confirmed its 2016 guidance after first
quarter results were in line with its expectations.
VOSSLOH
Indicated down 5.4 percent
Vossloh announced plans for a capital increase to raise
126.8 million euros to strengthen financial stability and
provide for growth, with major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele
committed to exercising his subscription rights fully.
MYBUCKS
Mybucks postpones envisaged IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
AAREAL BANK - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIXTRON - no dividend proposed
CAPITAL STAGE - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
JUNGHEINRICH - dividend 1.19 eur/shr
PFEIFFER VACUUM - dividend 3.20 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUSTCHE POST - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral"; cuts
target price to 27.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+2.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.57 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.09 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale was up slightly to 9.8 heading into
June as shoppers remained upbeat, a survey showed on Wednesday,
signalling that private consumption continues to drive growth in
Europe's largest economy.
Ifo index due at 1000 CET. Business climate seen at 106.8 vs
106.6, current conditions flat at 113.2, expectations at 100.8
vs 100.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
