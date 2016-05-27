FRANKFURT May 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The Group of Seven industrial powers pledged on Friday to seek strong global growth, while papering over differences on currencies and stimulus policies and expressing concern over North Korea, Russia and maritime disputes involving China.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen is considering building a multi-billion-euro battery factory as part of a major expansion of its electric-car portfolio, company sources told Handelsblatt.

Separately, sportscar unit Porsche AG is setting up a new company that will focus on digital products, seek partners and invest in start-ups, its Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The steelmaker is not holding cooperation or merger talks with anyone, Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KUKA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - Barclays starts with "equal weight"

LINDE - Barclays starts with "overweight"

SIEMENS - JP Morgan with "neutral" rating

COVESTRO - Barclays starts with "overweight"

LANXESS - Barclays starts with "equal weight"

SYMRISE - Barclays starts with "equal weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 06.23 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

