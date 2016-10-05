FRANKFURT Oct 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

German monthly car registration data expected.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

A German pilots' union calls for formal talks with Lufthansa to end a long-running pay dispute that has resulted in strikes at one of Europe's largest airlines.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank is hoping for a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misspelling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief reports.

Moody's has kept a stable outlook on Germany's banking system.

GRENKE

No indicated available

The company said leasing in the first nine months of the year increased 16.8 percent tot 1.12 billion euros.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 5.1 percent higher

The airline said it is in talks with TUI about combining its tourist destinations with TUIfly.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - Deutsche Bank lowers to "Hold" from "Buy"

DRILLISCH - Citi lowers to "Neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Markit PMI for September due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 50.6, composite PMI unchanged at 52.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

