BRIEF-Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 pct stake in seaworld entertainment
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
FRANKFURT Dec 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0741 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A U.S. judge threw out a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that automaker Mercedes misled consumers about emissions standards in "BlueTec Clean Diesel" vehicles.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Karin Dohm take on the job of head of regulation and report to Sylvie Matherat, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
LINDE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The industrial gases group's supervisory board is due to meet. Sources told Reuters that it was likely to discuss a fresh merger overture by U.S.-based Praxair.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 percent higher
Lufthansa holds a supervisory board meeting.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Siemens has registered a joint venture with U.S. gas turbine engine specialist Chromalloy with Germany's cartel authorities, German daily Die Welt said.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Tata Steel is ready to guarantee jobs and investment in return for a pension deal, the Financial Times said. Settling the pension issue removes a hurdle to a deal with Thyssenkrupp.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
South Korea said it will file criminal complaints against five former and current executives at Volkswagen's South Korean unit and fine the company a record 37.3 billion won ($31.87 million) for false advertising on vehicle emissions.
Separately, Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of VW, aims to double production to more than 2 million vehicles annually by 2025, Chief Executive Bernhard Maier says in interview with newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The group's Australian unit CIMIC said it was extending the offer period for UGL to Dec. 21.
STEINHOFF
Up 3.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company reported a 12 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expected sales momentum to continue for the rest of the year.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company extended the contract of its chief executive until 2022.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group said a Luxembourg court would hold a hearing on Dec. 12 about a preliminary injunction obtained by suitor Standard Industries.
KNORR-BREMSE
German auto supplier Knorr-Bremse said it holds an 86.1 percent stake in Swedish brake systems firm Haldex after rival ZF Friedrichshafen withdrew from a takeover battle.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"
DEUTSCHE POST - RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform", lifts target price to 33 euros from 31 euros
AURUBIS - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts target price to 51 euros from 63 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 7.45 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial production rose less than expected in October, data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a weak footing.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday authorized an investigation into President Michel Temer and allegations that he condoned bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft probe.