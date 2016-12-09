FRANKFURT Dec 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Washington state filed an environmental lawsuit on Thursday
against Monsanto, which Bayer is buying, seeking damages
and cleanup costs associated with the company's production of
PCBs, the state's attorney general said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
German carmaker Daimler is to become this year's biggest and
most profitable luxury car maker, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The chief executive of Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said its
planned merger with London Stock Exchange was still a
long way off, even if European regulators should give it the
green light.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The supervisory board of Germany's postal and logistics
group will renew the contract of the company's Chief Executive
Frank Appel, currently running out in October 2017, Rheinische
Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Capital Markets Day due.
STADA
Indicated 3 percent higher
Financial blog Betaville cites sources as saying Stada has
begun working with financial advisers to weigh its strategic
options, having received informal expressions of interest from
possible buyers.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Aixtron Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler late on Thursday
said it was up to the government to support Germany's technology
industry and its employees, for example by setting up an
investment programme, after its Chinese suitor dropped its bid.
Separately, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) criticised
the United States on Friday for thwarting the Chinese investment
fund's proposed acquisition of Aixtron.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group reported its full-year operating margin widened to
14.2 percent from 12.6 percent and said it targets returns of 13
to 15 percent for the current fiscal year through September.
EVOTEC
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Evotec announced a strategic alliance with Forge
Therapeutics to advance an antibiotic programme for the
treatment of bacterial infections including those caused by drug
resistant superbugs.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group said late on Thursday board member Roland Grebe
had resigned. It is appointing Ulrich Hadding as board member
for finance, HR and legal, effective Jan. 1.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - HSBC starts with "buy", target
price 35.5 euros
GEA GROUP - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"neutral"
SENVION - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"neutral"
TECHNOTRANS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.24 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports rebounded by less than expected in October,
dampening hopes that trade will make a significant contribution
to a predicted expansion in Europe's biggest economy in the
final quarter of this year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)