FRANKFURT Dec 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Monsanto shareholders are due to vote on an offer by
Bayer at a special meeting.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler plans to expand its private car rental app, Croove,
to operate in 15 German cities in 2017, Handelsblatt daily
reported, citing an internal company presentation. By 2018, it
plans to launch a global expansion of Croove through
acquisitions in China and the United States, it said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
Deutsche Bank will not cancel the domination agreement on
Postbank at the end of the year as planned, indicating it has
given up on plans to sell the unit for now, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported, citing no sources.
Separately, the head of Deutsche Bank's corporate banking
and investment banking business in Europe, Africa and the Middle
East told Handelsblatt that he expected the international
European banking sector to consolidate, adding that Deutsche
Bank could be part of these developments, if not in the short
term.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted
to a New York City airport on Monday night after a bomb threat
was called in to the airline's headquarters, officials said.
SCOUT24
Indicated 4.3 percent lower in Frankfurt trade
Major shareholders in German online marketplace Scout24
G24n.DE on Monday evening sold around seven million shares in
the company, worth roughly 244 million euros ($260 million) at
the time, the bank organising the sale, Credit Suisse, said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November inflation data: CPI +0.1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct
y/y. HICP unchanged m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.
German November wholesale prices +0.1 pct m/m and +0.8 y/y.
German ZEW index for December due at 1000 GMT. Economic
sentiment seen at 14.0 points vs 13.8, current conditions seen
at 59.1 vs 58.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
