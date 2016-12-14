FRANKFURT Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 pct lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Shareholders of U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co approved the company's $66 billion
acquisition by Bayer AG on Tuesday, a deal that still requires
regulatory approval to close as expected in late 2017.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Only around 650,000 of around 2.4 million VW cars in Germany
affected by the emissions scandal have been refitted so far,
Bild reported, citing a response provided by the transport
ministry to the Green party.
AURUBIS
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
Europe's biggest copper smelter said it expected profits to
rise significantly in its current financial year after earnings
dropped almost 40 percent, partly due to smelter repairs.
METRO
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The retailer forecast a slight rise in operating profit and
sales for the 2016/17 fiscal year after it reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit for the
food and wholesale business it hopes to spin off next year.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated unchanged
Investor day due.
NORDEX
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The company said Turkish customers had ordered 19 wind
turbines with a total capacity of 68.4 MW.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Court hearing due in Luxembourg on whether Standard
Industries' temporary injunction against Braas Monier's planned
capital increase should be lifted.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - Deutsche Bank raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
CONTINENTAL - Deutsche Bank cuts to "Hold" from
"Buy"
THYSSENKRUPP - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from
"Overweight"
UNIPER - Deutsche Bank raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - JP Morgan lowers to
"neutral" from "overweight"
ZEAL NETWORK - Berenberg re-initiates with "Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.26 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)