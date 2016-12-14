FRANKFURT Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 pct lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Shareholders of U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co approved the company's $66 billion acquisition by Bayer AG on Tuesday, a deal that still requires regulatory approval to close as expected in late 2017.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Only around 650,000 of around 2.4 million VW cars in Germany affected by the emissions scandal have been refitted so far, Bild reported, citing a response provided by the transport ministry to the Green party.

AURUBIS

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

Europe's biggest copper smelter said it expected profits to rise significantly in its current financial year after earnings dropped almost 40 percent, partly due to smelter repairs.

METRO

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The retailer forecast a slight rise in operating profit and sales for the 2016/17 fiscal year after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit for the food and wholesale business it hopes to spin off next year.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated unchanged

Investor day due.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The company said Turkish customers had ordered 19 wind turbines with a total capacity of 68.4 MW.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Court hearing due in Luxembourg on whether Standard Industries' temporary injunction against Braas Monier's planned capital increase should be lifted.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - Deutsche Bank raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

CONTINENTAL - Deutsche Bank cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

THYSSENKRUPP - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from "Overweight"

UNIPER - Deutsche Bank raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - JP Morgan lowers to "neutral" from "overweight"

ZEAL NETWORK - Berenberg re-initiates with "Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 7.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)