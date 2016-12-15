FRANKFURT Dec 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks

MARKETS

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017 as the Trump administration takes over with promises to boost growth through tax cuts, spending and deregulation.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company is still not happy with its business performance in the United States and will continue to invest heavily there, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told German business daily Handelsblatt, confirming there are no plans to sell Reebok.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

European car sales rose 5.6 percent in November, according to industry data published on Thursday, with France's Renault leading the gains among major carmakers.

Separately, BMW said its venture capital unit BMW i Ventures has made a strategic investment in STRIVR Labs, the world leader in using virtual reality for professional training.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The automotive supplier will continue to post losses with products for electric cars until at least 2019, its Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart told WirtschaftsWoche. He also said based on the fourth quarter so far he was confident the group would reach its full-year targets.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Deutsche Bank and German retail heiress Madeleine Schickedanz have agreed to settle a legal dispute, Germany's flagship carrier said on Wednesday. A source familiar with the matter said the settlement is worth less than 100 million euros ($105 million).

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

The European Commission continues to have concerns about the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group, but to a lesser extent than three months ago, the stock market operators said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, UNITED INTERNET

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher

United Internet indicated 0.2 percent higher

United Internet is poised to agreed a deal to buy Deutsche Telekom's webhosting business Strato, which could be valued at more than 500 million euros, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

Talanx down 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Results of EIOPA's insurance stress test due after market close.

LINDE

Indicated 2 percent higher

Linde's British unit BOC would be managed out of Germany under a proposed merger deal with Praxair, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing company sources.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The carrier is due to hold a joint news conference with Brussels Airlines after saying it reached a deal to fully take over the Belgian carrier.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Lufthansa is seeking 100 million euros from a consortium of insurers for lost business due to the temporary shut-down of Brussels airport following an attack there in March.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Regional court ruling due on whether to admit a damages suit brought against RWE by a Peruvian farmer.

METRO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Capital Markets Day due.

The group said it expects its consumer electronics unit, to be renamed Ceconomy, to lead consolidation in the sector after it is split from the wholesale and hypermarket food business next year.

EVOTEC

Indicated unchanged

Evotec affirmed its liquidity guidance for 2016 as it completed the acquisition of Cyprotex.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The group said it had formed a strategic partnership with VocaLink, which would add the Pay by Bank app to its mobile payment solution boon.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

THE posted a slight rise in full-year net profit and said it expected a positive development for 2016/17.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The group said it expected its net profit to decline slightly this year from the 2015/16 level of 50.2 million euros.

DIC ASSET

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said it had secured 960 million euros of financing for its commercial portfolio. It also said it expects its funds from operations to rise to between 55 and 60 euros next year.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group presented full annual results and announced plans to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KWS SAAT - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MTU AERO ENGINES - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 7.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen 54.5 points vs 54.3, Services PMI seen at 54.9 vs 55.1, Composite PMI seen at 54.8 vs 55.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9520 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)