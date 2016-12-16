FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
RUSSIA SANCTIONS
European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend economic
sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine until
mid-2017, though some wanted a longer timespan over fear U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump would ease pressure on Moscow.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.1 percent lower
Munich Re indicated 0.2 percent lower
Talanx down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Insurers may have to scrap dividends after a test of their
ability to withstand severe market shocks uncovered a 160
billion euro ($165 billion) hole in balance sheets, the European
Union's insurance watchdog said on Thursday.
Separately, Italy's antitrust authority has started
investigating insurers such as Allianz for suspicions of a
possible breach of competition law in car insurance, the
authority said on Thursday.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The chemicals group, once merged with Monsanto,
would not enforce its intellectual property rights to seeds when
smallholder farmers sow out harvested seeds again, Chief
Executive Werner Baumann told Manager Magazin.
Separately, the CEO told Handelsblatt he expects Bayer's
agricultural business to grow an average four percent per year
after the Monsanto deal.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Poland's financial regulator has imposed an additional
capital requirement on the lender's Polish unit related to its
portfolio of foreign currency loans for households, the bank
said late on Thursday.
Separately, Standard & Poor's placed Commerzbank on credit
watch "positive" from "stable", with a "BBB+" rating.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Standard & Poor's placed the lender's debt on credit watch
"positive" from "negative", with a "BBB+" rating.
Separately, WirtschaftsWoche cited sources at Postbank as
saying that Deutsche Bank was considering merging its BHW and
Bauspar businesses if it doesn't divest Postbank by 2018.
LINDE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Merger talks between the industrial gases group and U.S.
rival Praxair are making swift progress and should be
concluded before Christmas, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday,
citing unnamed industry sources.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Cabin crew union UFO said on Friday that three-way talks
with Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings and fellow union Verdi
over pay and working conditions had failed.
Separately, Norwegian Air Shuttle aims to offer
long-haul routes from Germany to the United States from 2018,
stepping up competition on transatlantic routes, Chief
Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl told WirtschaftsWoche in an
interview.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated unchanged
A cyber attack at Thyssenkrupp was led by a group named
Winnti, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported, citing IT security
sources.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Hearing due at U.S. District Court after market close on
Volkswagen's plan to address 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and
VW 3.0-liter vehicles.
EVOTEC
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
The company said it will receive $45 million in upfront
payments as part of a drug discovery and development cooperation
agreement with Celgene Corporation.
SKW STAHL
Indicated 5.1 percent higher
The company said it has reached an agreement with banks on a
financial restructuring.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 7.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
