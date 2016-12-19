BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
Nissan Motor Co, Renault SA and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp will combine their electric
vehicle platforms in an effort to slash prices down to levels
comparable to conventional gasoline cars, the Nikkei newspaper
said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Daimler does not expect Donald Trump to favour U.S.
carmakers over their European counterparts, the carmaker's chief
executive told a German paper, shrugging off concerns over the
president-elect's protectionist rhetoric during his campaign.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.2 percent lower
Aareal indicated 0.3 percent lower
The number of banks in Germany will continue to fall in
2017, particularly due to consolidation, Andreas Dombret, the
Bundesbank's top official for bank regulation, told daily Bild.
Separately, a unit of Deutsche Bank conceded that it misled
investors and violated securities laws and will pay more than
$40 million to settle charges that it misinformed clients about
how it routed orders to anonymous trading platforms known as
dark pools, regulators said on Friday.
LINDE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Praxair and Linde AG, the industrial gas companies
that agreed earlier this month to revive merger talks, are close
to finalising the terms of the potential deal, people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 5.1 percent higher
Lufthansa is interested in taking over the rest of Air
Berlin's operations, with the appointment of Lufthansa executive
Thomas Winkelmann as new Air Berlin CEO, announced on Sunday, to
pave the way, Handelsblatt and manager magazin reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A U.S. judge has set a Monday deadline for an agreement over
Volkswagen's plan to address 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and
VW 3.0-liter vehicles.
A person briefed on the settlement told Reuters VW has
agreed to pay more than $200 million into a fund created to cut
diesel pollution as part of the agreement.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal cited a source as saying
Volkswagen's costs in its diesel-emissions scandal could rise by
another $1 billion as it nears a deal to resolve claims
connected to larger and luxury diesel vehicles.
Also, a China Central Television (CCTV) report on Sunday
highlighted complaints by the country's safety watchdog this
year that some imported brake pads destined for vehicles sold by
global automakers, including Volkswagen and Toyota Motor
were found to be faulty.
VONOVIA
Indicated unchanged
Vonovia's takeover offer for Austria's Conwert
ends at 1600 GMT.
AIRBUS
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
IranAir has trimmed its planned order from Europe's Airbus
to 100 planes, partly by dropping superjumbo A380s, the
flag carrier's head said on Sunday, confirming an adjustment
first reported by Reuters.
INNOGY
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The energy group could provide charging stations to a group
of carmakers by joining the consortium, chief executive Peter
Terium was quoted as saying by Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.
Innogy said last week it would be interested in supplying
charging stations to the consortium.
ADO PROPERTIES
Down 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The property company plans to double its portfolio by 2020
and has enough funds for expansion for the next 12-18 months,
CFO Florian Goldgruber told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview
published on Saturday.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 7.5 percent higher
The roof tile maker on Sunday agreed to be taken over by
U.S. rival Standard Industries, ending its resistance
to the bid after Standard Industries raised its offer, valuing
the company at around $1.2 billion.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 19
MDAX
IN: INNOGY, UNIPER
OUT: RHOEN-KLINIKUM, DMG MORI
TECDAX
IN: MEDIGENE
OUT: AIXTRON
SDAX
IN: RHOEN-KLINIKUM , DMG MORI
OUT: LEIFHEIT, FERRATUM
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - Jeffereies raises to "buy", lifts target
price to 115 euros
GRENKE - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold",
cuts target price to 173 euros from 197 euros.
