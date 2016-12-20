Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0734 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BERLIN ATTACK
Berlin police said on Tuesday that investigators assume the driver of a truck that ploughed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, did so intentionally in a suspected terrorist attack.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The telecom provider urged corporations to reduce their vulnerability to cyber attacks by investing in security, Chief Executive Timotheus Hoettges told German daily Handelsblatt.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.2 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 3.7 percent higher
Eurowings and Air Berlin are open to closer cooperation, Karl Ulrich Garnadt, chief of the Lufthansa budget unit, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
A U.S. judge has extended until Tuesday a deadline for the carmaker to complete a settlement over about 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and VW 3.0-liter diesel vehicles.
Volkswagen (VW) has agreed to spend up to $2.1 billion Canadian dollars to buy back or fix 105,000 polluting diesels and compensate owners in Canada, the company said Monday.
VONOVIA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The property group said its 2.9 billion euro ($3 billion) takeover offer has won sufficient backing from Conwert shareholders, fulfilling a key condition for the deal to go through.
K+S
Indicated 1 percent lower
Brazil's Vale SA on Monday agreed to sell part of its fertilizer business to Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion to cut debt, while giving Mosaic greater access to Brazil's huge agricultural market.
SUEDZUCKER, CROPENERGIES
Suedzucker indicated 1.6 percent higher
CropEnergies indicated 7.6 percent higher
Suedzucker's CropEnergies said it now expects full-year operating profit of 70-85 million euros, compared with previous guidance for 50-80 million.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Rocket Internet said it had agreed to an 85 million euros financing round at HelloFresh. An unnamed new investor together with Baillie-Gifford contributed new capital, cutting Rocket's stake in HelloFresh to 53 percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"
DEUTSCHE POST - DZ Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
SLM SOLUTIONS - Berenberg resumes with "hold", target price 33 euros
GRENKE - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.40 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November producer prices +0.3 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.1 pct m/m, -0.2 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES
